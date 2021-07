Today was the first day of shooting for the national syndication kids show Wonderama in Times Square. Emmy nominated host David Osmond seemed to be running the fun filled game Circle of Pies. This fun and messy game is has the contestants passing the pie to the right until the music stops. The contestants holding the pie when the music stops pies themselves. The more contestants, the more pies! Last contestant standing wins!

You can catch the fun all week.

David Osmond

David Osmond and the kids

David Osmond and the kids

David Osmond and the kids

David Osmond and the kids

The audience

David Osmond and the kids

David Osmond and a contestant

pied

David Osmond and Circle of Pies

David Osmond and Circle of Pies