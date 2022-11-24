Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy’s iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Check out Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more!
Paula Abdul
Blanco Brown
Emilio Estefan
Nayib Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan
Emily Estefan
Lara Coppola, Nayib Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily EstefanNayib Estefan
Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul and Gloria Estefan
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola
James Maslow of Big Time Rush
Kendall Schmidt and James Maslow
Jordin Sparks
Trombone Shorty
The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho
Joss Stone
Ballet Hispanico
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums
Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums
Betty Who
Flula Borg
Adam Devine
Sarah Hyland
Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland
Jordan Davis
Ziggy Marley
Sean Paul
The Radio City Rockettes
