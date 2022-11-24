MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy’s iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Check out Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more!

Click here photos from day one.

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul

Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown

Emilio Estefan

Nayib Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily Estefan

Emily Estefan

Lara Coppola, Nayib Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola and Emily EstefanNayib Estefan

Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul and Gloria Estefan

Emilio Estefan, Paula Abdul and Gloria Estefan

Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola

James Maslow of Big Time Rush

Kendall Schmidt and James Maslow

Jordin Sparks

Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty

The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho

The Centennial Steppers of Sigma Gamma Rho

Joss Stone

Ballet Hispanico

Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums

Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums

Betty Who

Betty Who

Flula Borg

Adam Devine

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland

Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland

Jordan Davis

Ziggy Marley

Sean Paul

Sean Paul

The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes

 

 

