MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Day 3: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Day 3: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Today I was on the set with the national syndication kids show Wonderama in Times Square. Emmy nominated host David Osmond and Coco and Breezy were there with the following guests. The show reminded the world that New York is open and ready to celebrate.

The Wonderama Set
Director Bob Conover
Coco Dotson
Director Bob Conover and David Osmond
Producer Chuck Armstrong
Coco and Breezy with two contestants
Coco and Breezy with two contestants

Control The Sound (9:00 AM)

  • Brooklyn-based Control the Sound are a genre-bending group who blend hip-hop, funk and rock to make a sound all their own. Their roots trace back to an elementary school talent show and now the teens have over 100 gigs under their belt, including BET Live in LA, Brooklyn Steel and the Brooklyn Bowl. They are electric performers that know how to light up a crowd!
  • Performance 1: “Don’t Stop”
  • Performance 2: “Fight for Sunlight”
Harley Skull
Harley Skull and David Osmond
Harley Skull and David Osmond

Harley Skull (11:00 AM)

  • 21-year-old Harley Skull has been performing since she was 16. She has always loved to sing and is extremely humble about the opportunities that have come her way. Her only single `Milk & Honey` is now out, which was placed on the 2021 Grammy Ballot for Best Rock Performance.
  • Performance 1: “Milk and Honey”
  • Performance 2: “Wait a Minute”
Sammi Rae

Sammi Rae (12:00 PM)

  • 20-year-old Singer, Sammi Rae, is liked by fans internationally for her strong, soulful voice. Influenced by artists Sia, Dua Lipa, and Karol G, Sammi is coming into her own as a force to be reckoned with.
  • Performance 1: “Nunca”
  • Performance 2: “Why Was It So Easy”

Mike Sebareme (2:00 PM)

  • Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and living in America, Mike Sebareme is an artist and writer with the gift of creating melodies that will captivate any audience. 
  • Performance 1: “Soul Baby”
  • Performance 2: “My Mind”

Amya Roxxstar (3:00 PM)

  • Motivational speaker, writer, ambassador, and artist; teen sensation Amya Roxxstar is taking the world by storm. Releasing her first project in June 2018, Amya Roxxstar Not a Question, she has been a part of several national tours performing in 16 states and 35 cities to date!
  • Performance 1: “Wristroxx 2.0”
  • Performance 2: “Paper Chasing”
David Osmond and Chuck Armstrong
Giveaways
Giveaways
David Osmond

Many of the performance video’s are from Errol Rappaport

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What to Watch: July 30

Suzanna BowlingJuly 29, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Day 2: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Errol RappaportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Broadway Buskers Presents Plain Austen and Ryan Scott Oliver

Suzanna BowlingJuly 28, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 28

Suzanna BowlingJuly 28, 2021
Read More

Day 1: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Errol RappaportJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound BroadwayEvolved

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2021
Read More

NY PopsUp Presents Brontez Purnell’s 100 Boyfriends

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Meet The Star and Producer of Wonderama David Osmond and Charles Armstrong

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2021
Read More