Day 3: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Today I was on the set with the national syndication kids show Wonderama in Times Square. Emmy nominated host David Osmond and Coco and Breezy were there with the following guests. The show reminded the world that New York is open and ready to celebrate.
Control The Sound (9:00 AM)
- Brooklyn-based Control the Sound are a genre-bending group who blend hip-hop, funk and rock to make a sound all their own. Their roots trace back to an elementary school talent show and now the teens have over 100 gigs under their belt, including BET Live in LA, Brooklyn Steel and the Brooklyn Bowl. They are electric performers that know how to light up a crowd!
- Performance 1: “Don’t Stop”
- Performance 2: “Fight for Sunlight”
Harley Skull (11:00 AM)
- 21-year-old Harley Skull has been performing since she was 16. She has always loved to sing and is extremely humble about the opportunities that have come her way. Her only single `Milk & Honey` is now out, which was placed on the 2021 Grammy Ballot for Best Rock Performance.
- Performance 1: “Milk and Honey”
- Performance 2: “Wait a Minute”
Sammi Rae (12:00 PM)
- 20-year-old Singer, Sammi Rae, is liked by fans internationally for her strong, soulful voice. Influenced by artists Sia, Dua Lipa, and Karol G, Sammi is coming into her own as a force to be reckoned with.
- Performance 1: “Nunca”
- Performance 2: “Why Was It So Easy”
Mike Sebareme (2:00 PM)
- Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and living in America, Mike Sebareme is an artist and writer with the gift of creating melodies that will captivate any audience.
- Performance 1: “Soul Baby”
- Performance 2: “My Mind”
Amya Roxxstar (3:00 PM)
- Motivational speaker, writer, ambassador, and artist; teen sensation Amya Roxxstar is taking the world by storm. Releasing her first project in June 2018, Amya Roxxstar Not a Question, she has been a part of several national tours performing in 16 states and 35 cities to date!
- Performance 1: “Wristroxx 2.0”
- Performance 2: “Paper Chasing”
Many of the performance video’s are from Errol Rappaport
