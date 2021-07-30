Day 4: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Today was the last day on the set with the national syndication kids show Wonderama in Times Square. Emmy nominated host David Osmond and Coco and Breezy were there with the following guests, and you are there.

April Rose Gabrielli (9:00 AM)

New Yorker, APRIL ROSE GABRIELLI, singer, poet, performer has traveled the world, working with bands, performing to large audiences; sometimes headlining, sometimes playing keys and backing with her perfect harmonies.

Performance 1: “Do You”

Performance 2: “Leave Me”

KULICK (9:00 AM)

Jacob Kulick, known to most as just KULICK, is an American recording artist, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and audio engineer. Between the ages of 13 and 16, he taught himself how to track and mix his own music, and fell in love with the songwriting process.

Performance 1: “Colors”

Performance 2: “Waiting for You”

Kelvin Dukes (10:00 AM)

15 year old singer, Kelvin Dukes, is influenced by a diverse genre of music like R&B, gospel, pop, and funk. In 2020, Kelvin shined during one of his biggest performances on the America’s Got Talent stage.

Performance 1: “Leave the Door Open”

Performance 2: “Victory”

JAGMAC (2:00 PM)

“JAGMAC is a Filipino-American sibling six-piece—Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa, and CJ—who inspires culture and music to move as one. In 2020, they ignited a new phase cementing a signature style by working with producers such as Swagg R’Celious [H.E.R.] and Mike Molina [Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill] and co-writers Corey Chorus [Rihanna, Demi Lovato], Nana “Lord Afrixana” Afriyie [Beyoncé, Pharrell, Mr. Eazi], Lena Leon [Tiësto], and more. JAGMAC’s””Masarap”” , pays tribute to their Filipino heritage.”

Performance 1: “Right Back With You”

Performance 2:” Motivation”

Sophia Angelica (3:00 PM)

23 year old pop singer with a new album and a passion for human rights. “Music is my life and my life creates the lyrics to my music.”

Performance 1: “My Brother, Big Brother”

· Performance 2: “As We Walked Away”