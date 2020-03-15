With the fear and the hopelessness felt in today’s world, we have the power to collectively change this and ourselves.

The annual National Day of Prayer is normally set for May 7, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has declared today Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer.

Now I know because our President has declared it, many feel that they should do the opposite. But there is power in prayer.

When I had my hip replacement, even though I saw my doctor for a total of 15 minutes, minus the surgery, I knew he was the doctor for me. It wasn’t until our last meeting that I found out why. During the surgery, it turns out that though the x-ray showed bone to adhere to, it was crumbling. If I had waited longer the surgery would not have been able to happen. What I did not realize was my doctor had faith and was praying the whole time. What he did was a miracle. How I made this discovery is on my last visit which lasted 2 minutes, he had a phone call. I followed him out and heard him tell the staff he was going to the chapel to pray for a patient. When I asked about that, I was told the whole story.

I share this story because many of the doctors in hospitals pray for their patients. If we combined our collective prayer, imagine the healing.

We have power when we take our authority in prayer? Most of us don’t realize this or we would be praying non stop. People have lost their faith because evil happens, but because prayer often answers silently, we often don’t see the results, until it is too late to realize this gift.

Intercession is key to breakthrough. We can pray authoritative prayers for our neighborhoods and cities. We can change nations through prayer if we choose to gather together and use this mighty weapon.

James 5:14-16 Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.

Matthew 7:7 “Ask, and it will be given to you seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.

Matthew 21:22 And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.”

Mark 11:24 Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.

John 14:13-14 Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it.

I pray in this time for all of you, for our country, for our nation and for all of us. I believe we can rise out of this and become better, if only we choose to do so. Let’s release our unrealized potential.