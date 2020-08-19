De Blasio and His Wife Are a Disgrace To New York With Their “Let Them Eat Cake Attitude”.

NYC Mayor De Blasio defends his wife’s $1.1million staff of 14, saying they serve “the needs of the people of this city.” He also stated “it was crucial to mental health and diversity.” The question that begs to be asked is whose mental health? New Yorkers are fleeing, due to a deteriorating city on a crime spree, with no hope in sight.

This month alone shooting incidents are up 176%, shooting victims is up 153%, murders are up 59%, burglary are up 28%, grand larceny auto up 50%, felony assault up 4.6% and rape up 18%

22,000 city jobs are due to be cut, but why? The garbage has been defunded by Over $100 million, as trash lies all over the city and we literally don’t have enough money to pick up trash. Yet we can spend billions on putting the homeless into 3 and 4 star hotels, adding more garbage to communities that were clean and crime free. The police have been defunded by $1 Billion, as shooting and murder are hitting sky high numbers. One has to wonder did this funding all get funneled to his wife’s company ThriveNYC? Both Governor Cuomo and de Blasio blame the police instead of themselves for irresponsible governing.

Chirlane McCray, has already been accused of misplacing $565 million through ThriveNYC her company over four-plus years. Now she is thinking of running for Brooklyn borough president, adding another six staff members making her total workforce to 14 with a $2 million price tag.

On her staff is a $70,000 videographer filming her baking cookies at home, $117,000-a-year speechwriter, $105,000 director of operations and a $150,000-a-year senior adviser.

Chirlane McCray has a net worth of 52 million. de eBlasio, has a personal net worth of $2.5 million. That is a combined total of 54.5 million. Let that sink in.