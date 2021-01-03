MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
De Blasio’s Ineffectiveness Allows Vandals To Tag St. Patrick’s Cathedral Again

De Blasio’s Ineffectiveness Allows Vandals To Tag St. Patrick’s Cathedral Again

Get mad as hell! About 150 protesters blocked traffic in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, at 51st Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:30 a.m New Year’s Day. They tagged the facade of St. Patrick’s Cathederal with graffiti. The graffiti “artists” sloppily wrote “ACAB,” which stands for “All cops are bastards” in pink, 2 feet by 4 feet, on the facade of the cathedral.

Police responded as protesters pounded on the hoods of their cars. The protesters, were with Black Lives Matter Brooklyn and Justice for George. They started marching at the Stonewall Inn and had stopped at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, because of course an iconic church was responsible…..NOT! 

No one was arrested, as it is ok to protest in NYC, cause vandalism, especially if you are from an outer borough and if you are part of BLM protest. Just ask de Blasio. They vandalized St Patrick’s in June 2020 as well and the bike riders from Queens are also terrorizing the city! Again no arrests and all de Blasio can do is dance!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

