De Blasio’s Ineffectiveness Allows Vandals To Tag St. Patrick’s Cathedral Again

Get mad as hell! About 150 protesters blocked traffic in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, at 51st Street and Fifth Avenue around 1:30 a.m New Year’s Day. They tagged the facade of St. Patrick’s Cathederal with graffiti. The graffiti “artists” sloppily wrote “ACAB,” which stands for “All cops are bastards” in pink, 2 feet by 4 feet, on the facade of the cathedral.

Police responded as protesters pounded on the hoods of their cars. The protesters, were with Black Lives Matter Brooklyn and Justice for George. They started marching at the Stonewall Inn and had stopped at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, because of course an iconic church was responsible…..NOT!

No one was arrested, as it is ok to protest in NYC, cause vandalism, especially if you are from an outer borough and if you are part of BLM protest. Just ask de Blasio. They vandalized St Patrick’s in June 2020 as well and the bike riders from Queens are also terrorizing the city! Again no arrests and all de Blasio can do is dance!