De-Stressing and and Getting Healthy in the City with These Alternative Greats

Let’s face it. This time of the year gets to be pretty stressful. With work crunches and the start to holiday preparation, we are all in need of a way to relax. Here is a look at some of our favorite alternative options to make your body and mind feel balanced.

First check out Sweet Earth line. As the weather gets colder it needs so much tender love and care. A lot of companies claim their CBD products are able to provide positive health benefits without having the research to back it up, but not this line that comes from a CBD farm located in the Applegate Valley of Oregon.

Relax and rejuvenate your body and skin with Sweet Earth’s CBD and Hemp infused botanicals and essential oils. Balancing CBD Jasmine Oil, soothing CBD Bath Salt Soak, invigorating CBD Neem & Turmeric Scrub, aloe-infused CBD Hand Sanitizer. A complete line of luxurious and calming, organic and natural products to restore body and soul. We are especially obsessed with their Organic Hydration cream. Blended with Omega 6 and Omega 3 oils from hemp, the product is a soothing lightweight moisturizer that is formulated to hydrate dry and sensitive skin types. Acai extract and hemp oil work to improve skin elasticity, form a protective barrier against environmental stressors, relieve redness, and restore moisture to the skin.

For a drink to relax try jeng, the new alcohol-free, hemp-infused beverage for cocktail lovers. Whether you are sober, sober curious, or just want a satisfying drink to enjoy with friends, they are changing the notion that a great cocktail always needs alcohol.

We are in love with the taste, which replicates a Moscow Mule with a ginger-forward profile complete with a burst of lime and a hint of juniper. This is one drink you can raise your glass too and toast with a true smile and confidence in the bliss it brings.

For a product that also supports female empowerment check out Her Highness NYC. The premier purveyors of female-forward cannabis couture showcases products and potions inspired by and engineered by women.

The founders state, “We craved a premium cannabis experience infused with a sense of play, delivered with style. No one was doing this. So we did it. We each brought to the table our experience and success launching and building female minded companies. We set out to reverse the stigma. It was time for cannabis to rise and meet women at their level. It was our pleasure. And now it is all yours.”

Check out their Masquerade Facial Mask. The CBD face mask serum absorbs quickly so you can supercharge your face, perform a mask reveal, and reap the benefits by glowing through the rest of your night. As for the extra collagen serum left behind, use the resealable pouch to store it in the fridge for 2-3 days.

And, finally elevate your female power even more with Blazy Susan’s famous Pink Rolling Papers.

The line is super cute and proudly vegan, as well as non-GMO. They are made in France using premium materials that deliver a high quality slow burn with no aftertaste! Blazy also makes Pink Pre Rolled Cones which are the perfect option for anyone looking for a convenient and easy way to Smoke Pink! Blazy’s accessories are perfect for any smoker, from casual to connoisseur.

Here is to creating your own relaxing season.

