Dealing With COVID-19 Days 1-5

Waking up with an extreme sore throat, a searing headache and feeling like someone took a baseball bat to my body had me thinking I had the flu. That was Thursday. I immediately cancelled out of the show I was to see and did not leave my bed. Thankfully I had been home since Monday. I woke up the next day feeling 500% better, but stayed put as I found out one of my roommates had COVID. On Saturday everything returned to the painful stage and now I was feeling out of body, nauseous and needing to go to the bathroom all at the same time. My other roommate was now coughing badly. I ended up in the bathroom throwing up. I did so into a plastic bag and filled it half way up. I again cancelled out of my show. Though once I threw up I was a 1000% better. Taking an at home COVID test, three of us were now positive.

On Sunday my roommate and I went to the hospital to get tested and yes, we were both positive. We needed to get monoclonal antibodies IV as both of us have underlying conditions that make this extremely dangerous. Also in the house is a 101 year old mother and her caregiver.

I am writing about this so people can hear what happens with COVID and can know what to expect. As a journalist I research a lot and there is very little out there that makes sense or talks to people like people.

After getting the antibodies I seriously slept 14 hours. Needless to say our newsletter will be coming out late today, as well as some articles being late.

In waking up today I am not feeling so great. I am now coughing up phlegm clear but thick. I am not feeling well, out of sorts and sluggish. I have the need to go to the bathroom and yet can’t. Also my eyesight is off.

Did you know COVID stays on surfaces for 2 days! On clothing 24 hours. Also this is surging. The hospital by the time we left was packed. Key to going to the hospital, go early. If you are compromised get the antibodies and if you think you are sick GET TESTED BEFORE YOU INFECT OTHERS. In the case of our house the person who was sick refused to get tested because he was scared. He was sick for over a month and never got better. He is in complete denial of the damage he has caused. Another person who came to the house is now in the hospital with COVD.

I think that is part of the problem with COVID and why I am writing this. Denial and Fear. Our Government lies or tells partial truths and what the real facts are stay hidden.

In the hospital I learned that the virus is mutating. Originally it started in the lungs, now it is the noes and throat. Also from talking to several friends who have had it this is a journey. One day good next day not so great. The key is to stay out of fear, rest and know it will be ok. The later is harder to do but healing is a mindset.

COVID-19, Delta and Omicron are all different. Omicron is less problematic, Delta is the worse. If you have Delta get to the hospital ASAP. One of my friends had this and he was so weak he could not get out of bed. This is a man who works out and is in great health.

Hopefully this info will help and I will be back with more soon.