Dear Evan Hansen Becoming a Movie

Dear Evan Hansen won six Tony Awards, including one for it’s star Ben Platt. Now word on the blogosphere is the Broadway hit is to be adapted into a film. Ben Platt is being named to reprise his role.

Ben Platt

Universal Pictures acquired the film rights and Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul are set to work on the film.

Stephen Chbosky (“Wonder”) is directing. Marc Platt (“La La Land” and Ben Platt’s father) and Adam Siegel will produce for Marc Platt Productions.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in the role of Zoe.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg, will appear in an expanded role from the stage production as a high school senior Alana. Stenberg will perform a song in she is writing in collaboration with Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music for the show.

Will Rachel Bay Jones also come back as Hansen’s mom as she won a Tony for her Featured Actress role.