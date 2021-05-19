Dear Evan Hansen Coming to Theatre’s September 24 Ahead Of Broadway Re-Opening

Released today by Universal the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg and more.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. In the video the 27 year-old Platt looks like he got a home perm and I can tell I am going to miss Will Roland as Jared. Also Connor Murphy has a buzz cut and looks more like someone who was popular.

Six-time Oscar®nominee Amy Adams, Oscar® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+’s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) all star.

Dear Evan Hansen is produced byBen’s Father, Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories

Dear Evan Hansen will be released in theaters on September 24th the day Platt will turn 28. The Broadway production will reopen December 12th at the Music Box Theatre. Not sure how smart that is, but Hamilton already was on the Disney channel, let’s see if the audience will come to see it in person. Diana and Come From Away will also be coming in movie format as well.