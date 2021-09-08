MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dear Evan Hansen Screening & Conversation at 92Y With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg and Stephen Chbosky

On Sunday September 12, 2021 at 5:30 pm join Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor Ben Platt, actress Amandla Stenberg, director Stephen Chbosky, and Tony Award-winning writer Steven Levenson for a special advanced screening of one of the most highly anticipated new films of the fall, Dear Evan Hansen — followed by a conversation.

Based on Levenson’s era-defining Broadway musical (also starring Platt), Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school senior searching for acceptance and belonging amidst the cruelty of the social media age. Hear the stars and creators discuss bringing the Broadway megahit to the screen, why its story and music continues to resonate so deeply with people of all ages, stories from behind the screen, and much more.

Advance screening for in-person ticket click here.

