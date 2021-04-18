Death By Baked Potato The Legacy of Scott Rudin

It has been rumored that Broadway producer Scott Rudin has stepped down amid accusations of bullying staff. From what I understand Rubin has just step back for the moment. The man had a temper, that much is true, but have you ever met a major producer who doesn’t? Stories he threw a baked potato, slammed a computer on a staffer’s hand, and well pretty much threw what ever was near has been circulating for over a decade and now they hold credence? These stories were circulating in LA in the 80’s and since the 90’s. Who is at fault when you care more about having a career, than having things thrown at you or being belittled, because it was well known that this is what would happen if you worked for Scott Rudin.

Rudin told The Washington Post he is profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows. My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.

Rudin, has EGOT status and has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. 23 films he produced have won Oscars and 151 have been nominated. Rudin has won 17 Tony Awards for his work on Broadway.