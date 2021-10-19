Death By Rat The New Thing You Need To Watch Out For In New York City

Weil’s disease or leptospirosis is a rare disease has hit NYC. At least 15 cases have been reported and one death.

The New York City Department of Health on September 22 issued a warning.

Weil’s disease is a bacterial disease spread through the urine of infected animals to humans.

A person can become infected when they come in contact with the infected animal urine through food or water.

Animals that can transfer the disease to humans include cows, pigs, horses dogs and rodents.

Symptoms appear abruptly from two days to four weeks after a person is exposed to the bacteria, and often include fever, headache, chills, abdominal pain and diarrhea among others. Some infected people suffer jaundice.

Symptoms will disappear, but in more serious cases the symptoms return for a second, more serious, phase. In the second phase kidney or liver failure, meningitis or even death happen.

Health officials have identified a person picking up the disease from travel. The others, were each linked to severe rat infestations around the city. Three of the cases were among the homeless.

This is something else de Blasio is leaving in his wake.