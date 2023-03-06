Art
Death Is Not the End Opens March 17 At The Rubin Museum
Join on Friday, March 17, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM to celebrate the opening of The Rubim Museum newest exhibition, Death Is Not the End. The cross-cultural exhibition explores ideas of death and afterlife in the art of Tibetan Buddhism and Christianity with artworks spanning 12 centuries from the Rubin Museum collection alongside artworks on loan from private collections and major institutions. Enjoy free admission, tours, music from DJ Roshni Samlal, drinks and dancing in the K2 lounge, temporary tattoos, and the launch of the 2023 Spiral issue, which explores moments of change that propel us into the unknown. Members will also receive two free drink tickets and access to the exclusive member section. Come explore what #LifeAfter means to you and toast the new exhibition! Reserve your free tickets today.
The Rise of NFTs: How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Art World
The art world has seen a significant shift in recent years, with the emergence of a new type of digital asset: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are unique digital assets that represent ownership of a specific piece of content or artwork, and they are sold and traded using cryptocurrency. This new technology has allowed artists and collectors to monetize digital works in a previously impossible way. You can trade in NFTs with x-bitcoin.org/.In this article, we will explore the rise of NFTs and how they are changing the art world.
What are NFTs?
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of digital asset that is unique and cannot be exchanged for something else. Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are interchangeable and have the same value regardless of which one you hold, NFTs are one-of-a-kind and represent ownership of a specific digital item. They are created using blockchain technology, which is a decentralized digital ledger that records transactions and ensures their security.
The Benefits of NFTs for Artists
One of the main benefits of NFTs for artists is the ability to monetize digital works in a previously impossible way. Before NFTs, it was difficult for artists to sell digital artwork, as there was no way to prove ownership or ensure the authenticity of the work. With NFTs, artists can create unique, one-of-a-kind digital assets that represent ownership of their artwork, and sell them on blockchain marketplaces. This allows artists to profit from their digital works and allows collectors to own a piece of digital art that is unique and valuable.
The Rise of NFT Marketplaces
The rise of NFTs has led to the creation of new blockchain marketplaces specifically for buying and selling these digital assets. Some of the most popular NFT marketplaces include OpenSea, SuperRare, and Nifty Gateway. These marketplaces allow artists to list their digital works for sale, and collectors to purchase them using cryptocurrency. As the demand for NFTs continues to grow, these marketplaces are expected to become even more popular.
The Impact of NFTs on the Art World
NFTs have had a significant impact on the art world, as they allow artists to monetize digital works in a previously impossible way. This has led to a surge in the creation and sale of digital art, as artists are now able to profit from their work. It has also led to new opportunities for collectors, who can now own a piece of digital art that is unique and valuable.
Some have criticized NFTs for contributing to the commercialization of art and turning it into a commodity. However, supporters of NFTs argue that they are democratizing the art world by allowing artists to profit from their work without relying on traditional gatekeepers like galleries and auction houses.
The Future of NFTs in the Art World
The future of NFTs in the art world is uncertain, but many believe that they will continue to grow in popularity and importance. As more artists begin to create and sell digital works, and more collectors begin to purchase and invest in NFTs, the market for these digital assets is expected to expand.
In addition to digital art, NFTs are also being used to represent ownership of other unique digital assets, such as tweets, GIFs, and even virtual real estate in online games. This suggests that the potential uses for NFTs are far-reaching and could extend beyond the art world.
The rise of NFTs has brought about a significant shift in the art world, allowing artists to monetize digital works in a previously impossible way. The creation of new blockchain marketplaces for buying and selling NFTs has opened up new opportunities for artists and collectors alike and has contributed to the democratization of the art world. While some have criticized NFTs for commercializing art and turning it into a commodity, supporters argue that they are providing a new way for artists to profit from their work and reach new audiences.
As the market for NFTs continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how they continue to impact the art world and beyond. Whether they become a passing trend or a permanent fixture, it is clear that NFTs have already made a significant impact on the way we think about ownership and value in the digital age.
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition
The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.
After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.
“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.
The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
