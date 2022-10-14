Death Of A Salesman: The Times They Are A-Changin’

It seems these days directors on Broadway don’t trust their actors or the audience. Instead, they use gimmicks, odd set and lighting choices to take away from the brilliant acting that is going on in front of the audiences. This is the case in the newest revival of Death of a Salesman, now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The Loman family is now African American with Willy’s (Wendell Pierce) boss Howard (Blake DeLong), Charley (Delaney Williams), Willy’s wisecracking neighbor who lends him money, Bernard (Stephen Stocking), Charley’s successful son and the women (Lynn Hawley) Willy cheats on his wife with, all white. The racial subtext speaks loudly and clearly without changing the text and this makes for an interesting evening.

The themes of this drama are lost dreams, fantasy vs reality and facing up to the truth.In the end Willie, his wife Linda (Sharon D Clarke) and his son Happy (McKinley Belcher III) fail to understand. Only Biff (Khris Davis) can except his failure and move past it.

Willie’s dreams and love are for his eldest son Biff, a high school football star. When he fails math his senior year and catches his father in adultery, Biff heads west to be a farmhand, to be happy. In the end Biff faces up to his short comings and tries to enlighten his father, who cannot except reality.

Happy has lived in the shadow of his older brother, to the point of being ignored, but he still wants his father’s love. Unable to achieve that, he turns to woman. Constantly looking for approval from his parents, he makes things up. Even in the end he cannot face or tell the truth.

In both of these portrayals, for the first time, I felt the longing to be seen and heard.

As Linda, Sharon D Clarke is loving, supportive and a little one note. I would have liked to have seen more fight, but she does manage to make us feel.

Wendell Pierce’s Willie is so self-deluded, that his dissent into madness is childlike and manic. In the flashbacks we feel as if they are in real time.

We see a man whose dream was simple; be accepted, respected and successful, yet he never stood a chance, possibly because he wasn’t taught.

I adore André De Shields, who plays the ghost of Willy’s older brother Ben. However, his direction and costume seem like he came from another production.

For a show that is 3 hours and 10 minutes long, why add music? Especially since the play takes place in 1949 Brooklyn and the music sound like from another era and another state. It is truly odd to have a character or characters in this play belt out a melody after a phenomenally written monologue.

The lighting by Jen Schriever is dreamy and the set by Anna Fleischle is suspended in the air feeling like the production of The Glass Menagerie starring Sally Fields.

It would have been nice, if director Miranda Cromwell trusted her actors and the play just a little bit more. Arthur Miller’s words are so profound and yet he is getting the shaft with Ivo von Hove and the other directors who don’t trust the text.

Death of a Salesman:3 hours and 10 minutes with one intermission. At the Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th Street, until January 15, 2023