Debbie Allen Honored at Dance Theatre of Harlem Gala

Last night in New York City Dance Theatre of Harlem honored director, choreographer, actress and dancer Debbie Allen with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Vision Honoree Debbie Allen attends the Dance Theater of Harlem Annual Vision Gala honoring Debbie Allen on April 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Dance Theater of Harlem)

The Chairman’s Award was given to Dr. Donald J. Rose and Dr. Wendy S. Ziecheck.  Performances included works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Company Artist Dylan Santos after Marius Petipa, and the anticipated New York Premiere of Robert Garland’s newest ballet, Higher Ground, which was set to the sounds of Stevie Wonder.   Additional attendees included Carla Hall, Sunny Hostin and others.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Sunny Hostin attends the Dance Theater of Harlem Annual Vision Gala honoring Debbie Allen on April 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Dance Theater of Harlem)

The Dance Theater of Harlem was founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell, the first black principal dancer at New York City Ballet, and Karel Shook. At the height of the civil rights movement, the Dance Theater of Harlem created a haven for dancers of all colors who craved an opportunity to excel in the classical ballet world. Now, through performances, community engagement and arts education, the Company carries forward Dance Theater of Harlem’s message of empowerment through the arts for all.

Bloomberg Philanthropies was The Dance Theater of Harlem Vision Gala’s 2022 lead season sponsor.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

