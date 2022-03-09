MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends. Join her as she welcomes Stephen Schwartz (April 11), Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for three separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises.


Gravitte, one of Broadway’s biggest personalities, has found herself in demand from the Broadway stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of They’re Playing Our Song, she went on to appear in Perfectly Frank, Blues in the Night, Ain’t Broadway Grand, Chicago, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, and Les Misérables. She has appeared in three shows for Encores!: Carnival, The Boys From Syracuse, and Tenderloin.Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York’s Rainbow & Stars and 54 Below, to London’s Pizza on the Park to Atlantic City with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson and the legendary George Burns.

I definitely am looking forward to this event.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Magda KatzMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Kander & Ebb…And All That Jazz With Karen Mason at Birdland

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

MAC Award Nominees Announced Celebrating The Best In Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More

My View: Sam Gravitte Makes Solo Musical Debut At Birdland

Stephen SorokoffMarch 8, 2022
Read More

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day With Mark Nadler

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2022
Read More

Meet Tara Cannistraci of Festa Della Donna

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

My View: Clint Holmes Brings A Few Years Of Nat And A Lot Of Years of Clint to the RRazz Room

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 26, 2022
Read More
Mauricio Martinez

T2C talks to Mauricio Martinez and His Up-Coming Concert and Life

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2022
Read More