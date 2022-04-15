MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

As we wrote yesterday on Monday night Debbie Gravitte began a special residency called “Debbie Plus One” welcoming Stephen Schwartz, which was magical. She sat and talked with Stephen, sang some of his songs, duetted and had special guest that was out of this world. Yesterday part 2 with more guests. Today the rest if the concert.

First was a Sing-a-long to “In Just No Time At All” from Pippin. This you will have to watch on YouTube.

Then a medley of Stephen’s most beloved songs. This you will have to watch on YouTube as well

Finally for an encore of the spiritual “Someday,” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Not to be forgotten Plus One’s musical director Jeremy Corren, who was sensational on the keys.

These are shows not to miss.

Next up is Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12).

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

