Debunking the Most Common Sneakerhead Myths That Exist Today

Are you an aspiring sneakerhead? Do you dream of having a closet full of sneakers?

If so, you’ve likely heard some crazy sneakerhead myths. You might have heard others mocking this lifestyle and wondering why there’s such a craze to collect sneakers.

But sneakers are valuable assets just as luxury goods are. There are many great reasons to build up a valuable sneaker collection.

Let’s look into some of the most common sneakerhead myths that you’ve probably come across.

Sneakers Don’t Hold Long-Term Value

This is perhaps the most absurd myth that causes aspiring sneakerheads to give up before they begin!

Take a moment to think about the Air Force 1, one of the most in-demand sneakers among sneakerheads and the average consumer. It’s a sneaker that transcends age groups and subcultures.

But do you know how long the Air Force 1 has been around? It was released in 1982 and has been consistently in production since 1986. This is a testament to its long-term value.

The truth is, many luxury brands will lose their luster. Tom Ford has surpassed Yves Saint Laurent. One can argue that Dolce & Gabbana holds more weight than Gucci or Louis Vuitton ever had.

But the Air Force 1 or Air Jordans remain popular to this day. You can invest in an affordable sneaker such as the Puma Future Rider and you might get a great ROI in a few years.

Sneakerheads Won’t Pay Top Dollar

Have you considered buying sneakers to re-sell at a later stage? You’re likely wondering whether you’ll be able to make a great profit.

For example, if you buy a sneaker worth $100 today, how much will it be worth a year from now? You don’t want to invest in sneakers if they don’t promise a great profit margin.

Luckily, many sneakers are worth top dollar and sneakerheads are more than willing to pay for them. There are limited-edition sneakers that range from $2,000 to $10,000!

Many re-sellers managed to turn a great profit upon the release of Kanye West’s Yeezy sneaker collection.

You’ll also find that there’s a great proportion of buyers willing to pay top dollar for sneakers than there are buyers for luxury goods.

Mainstream Sneakers Don’t Use Leather

Whenever you’re investing in fashion products, you want to ensure that you’re buying quality products.

Many aspiring sneakerheads wonder if mainstream sneakers use such high-quality materials. For example, can you buy leather sneakers from popular brands such as Nike?

You can certainly find popular brands selling sneakers made of premium leather. These include a range of sneakers from the Air Force 1 Low Retro 2018 Taiwan to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG NRG.

These sneakers come with a high price tag because of their patent leather. As such, you can expect to sell them at a great price as long as you maintain them.

Many shoe collectors feel that they have to invest in formal shoes to invest in leather. But many sneakers will bring the same high-quality you can expect from formal shoes.

You’ll find that many sneakerheads invest in products to maintain their sneakers’ quality. You want to make sure you invest in cleaning materials if you plan on re-selling sneakers.

There’s No Value With Mainstream Brands

If you’re interested in building a sneaker collection, you might wonder if there’s any value in focusing on buying from mainstream brands.

Many aspiring sneakerheads look for niche brands to buy athletic footwear. But you can still find different types of sneakers that are valuable and from mainstream brands.

For example, Adidas became popularized with Run DMC’s song “My Adidas,” which was released in the 1980s. But did you know that the brand goes back to a few years after the First World War?

Jesse Owens was one of the first mainstream athletes to wear the shoes designed by Adi and Rudolph Dassler. Adi began focusing on his own in the late 1940s to create Adidas. The shoe brand has remained one of the most popular brands for different types of sneakers.

Nike sneakers are considered as fashionable as sneakers from a premium brand such as Aldo or Zara.

Brands like Puma may focus on athletic footwear, but they’ve also been adopted as everyday fashion sneakers for a variety of consumers. As a result, there’s a great demand for different types of sneakers from different brands.

Is There a Future for Sneakers in the Footwear Industry?

Another insane myth is that there’s no future for buying sneakers if you want a stake in the footwear industry.

But look at the stock price of a Nike or Puma compared to Stacy Adams and you’ll see that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

If you want to earn a lucrative income from the footwear industry, you want to focus on building a sneaker collection.

The best sneakers will always remain in demand for consumers. These are likely to be far ahead of formal shoes or shoes from luxury brands.

Become a Sneakerhead Today

Now that we’ve debunked these sneakerhead myths, you should strongly consider building up a sneaker collection.

You’ll find that sneakers hold greater long-term value compared to luxury goods. Sneakers such as the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan have lasted in popularity since the 1980s.

Many sneakerheads are also willing to pay top dollar for adding to their sneaker collection. If you’re looking to become a sneakerhead, there’s no better time than today!

You can read more tips about finding the best sneakers on our blog!