December Delights

It’s been a busy week. Holidays are now in full swing and helping to celebrate in the cheer are some amazing things in the food and drink world.

As you celebrate at home there are several ways to say cheers.

Stella Artois’ first-ever, limited-edition seasonal beer – Midnight Lager – is back just in time for the holidays. With notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso, a 5.4% ABV, and a bold black and gold look – the brew inspired by the midnight sky itself hit shelves nationwide for its second season. And, to top it off Stella Artois is hosting an amazing national contest. Tony nominated stars from the new musical inspired by the Alanis Morissette’s album, Jagged Little Pill to form the “Stella Artois Chalice Choir.” The stars will headline an exclusive holiday showing for one lucky person and their friends (details below) — bringing Broadway straight to their screens, from the comfort of their homes. Go to @StellaArtois on Twitter. They are even donating $15,000 to the United States Bartenders Foundation’s Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program to further support bartenders in local theatre areas.

The Belvedere Heritage 176 Old-Fashioned Doughnut is a first-ever collaboration between The Doughnut Project and a vodka brand. Taking inspiration from Belvedere’s new Heritage 176 expression and specifically the Heritage Style cocktail the doughnut brings the liquid to life through a baked confection topped with a glaze that accentuates the distinctive notes of honey, walnut and allspice with each delicious bite.

As small businesses have struggled to cope with the effects of the pandemic, Belvedere vodka recognizes the importance of championing small business and supporting them when they need it most. The Belvedere Heritage 176 Old-Fashioned Doughnut will be available for $5 each for a limited time, making its debut appearance the weekend of December 11th – 13th and an encore appearance the weekend of December 18th – 20th at The Doughnut Project’s West Village location at 10 Morton Street.

Other fun selections such as BABE wine and all of their clever Instagram giveaways for the holidays. They have now joined with Anheuser-Busch for delivery on Drizly. Fans of both can click the “SOS” button at the top of Drizly’s site to have Budweiser and BABE delivered at a moment’s notice. New Drizly users also enter the code ‘BABE’ at checkout to receive $10 off their Bud & BABE purchase.

And worldwide toasts include Discover Puerto Rico‘s recipes for National Coquito Day on December 21, as well as Dublin’s Kilkea Castle White Christmas Martini.

For foodies in New York City, Pastry chef Nuhma Tuazon and owner of Nuhma NYC in Long Island City is delivering a Surprise Christmas Cookie Box for $25 to all five boroughs. The box comes filled with a dozen of Nuhma’s favorite cookies including her take on a famous black & white in festive colors for the holiday season. All orders will be delivered on Christmas Eve from 1pm – 6:30pm and can be purchased by emailing info@NuhmaNYC.com or calling 212-673-1806.

Amali (115 East 60th St) is offering Cookie Kits fit for the holiday season featuring a Gingerbread House Kit with Gingerbread House Pieces, 4 colors of frosting, 6 types of sprinkles and decorations for $65, a Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit with 12 cookies in two shapes, 4 icing colors and 4 types of sprinkles and toppings for $55. Both options are available for pickup and delivery from December 15 – December 23. They also have a Christmas Morning Pastry Box which includes, Cookies for Santa which are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Pull-Apart Pistachio-Cinnamon Bread, Cinnamon Rolls and DIY Mimosas with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Fresh Orange Juice.

LoLo’s Seafood Shack (303 W. 116th St.) in Harlem is offering a bottle of Coquito as a fun giftable for friends and family. You can score a bottle of the strong and super satisfying rum-filled Coquito for $30 a bottle.

And for an added delight, same-day delivery service Shipt recently connected long-time friends Gabrielle Union and Snoop Dogg for a virtual get-together. I mean because who doesn’t love these two!

They swapped their favorite holiday baking and cocktail recipes in a lighthearted video. Check out the full video here.

Happy Holidays from our team to you.