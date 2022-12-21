Events

December in the City

This month the stars have been shining bright and the joy has been felt all over New York City.

MarieBelle New York showcased outstanding chocolate creations for all to admire when the beloved house of sweets held a holiday party at their Flagship Broome Street Store

Malan Breton and, Maribela Lieberman attend the Celebration of Mariebelle NY’s Chocolate Holiday Collection at MarieBelle in New York, NY on December 14, 2022 (Photo by David Warren /Sipa​ USA)

 MarieBelle artisan chocolates are known for their exquisite tasting ganache, hot chocolate and truffles, presented in artistic packaging, creating memories that last a lifetime. The charming offerings of the chocolatier are an expression of joy that is especially felt this time of year. The designs are reflective of a lifestyle that embraces chocolate not just as a sweet treat, but rather a work of culinary art to appreciate and adore.

Jacqueline Weld Drake, as is her Christmas tradition, welcomed the children of the Casita Maria Choir to her art-filled Park Avenue residence for caroling. Impeccable dressed students from the South Bronx, ages eight through ten, performed Jingle Bells, Silent Night, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, and a spirited reedition of Feliz Navidad, led by their Teaching Artist Horacio Martinez. Afterwards each child found a present under the Christmas tree specially chosen and wrapped by their hostess.

The important business of the evening included bestowing the annual The William E. Simon Scholarship, for students enrolled in Roman Catholic High Schools within New York, which went to Mia J Fernandez Sanchez, who is enrolled at St. Catherine’s and Neveah Byrd enrolled at Monsignor Scanlan High School.

Sandy Hook Promise, the nation’s leading gun violence prevention organization, hosted its 10-Year Remembrance Benefit in New York on Tuesday, Dec. at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company for his commitment to creating safer communities for children through supporting gun reform efforts.
President Barack Obama delivered powerful remarks and reflections on the impact of gun violence, as well as the progress the nation has made in preventing more lost lives and the need to persevere in those commitments. Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America served as the emcee.
And, in other happy news, Om City Yoga is open on the Upper East Side with instructor Tess Ghilaga. Click here for some holiday joy and get your holiday om on.

Happy Holidays!

Cover art by  Stephan H. on Unsplash

