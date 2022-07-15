Delivering Food Bliss to Your Door with WoodSpoon

It’s foodie love delivered straight to your door!

A personal touch is all you need these days to make a world of difference. WoodSpoon, the newest culinary innovation and service to the food delivery game. It takes the guessing game out of what to have dinner tonight in the most charming fashion.

Created by Co-Founders Chief Executive Officer Oren Saar (formerly of Boston Consulting Group) and Chief Marketing Officer Merav Kalish Rosengarten (formerly CMO of AnyVision) in January 2019, WoodSpoon allows consumers to enjoy a wide variety of homestyle meals from over 300 HomeChefs, providing expertly prepared, home cooked meals to users in the New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens), Philadelphia, and New Jersey markets.

The extraordinary thing about Woodspoon is you know that out of all the eclectic dishes on the menu there is something for everyone. There is something that will bring you joy in a moment. What a wonderful thing!

Delivered to your door with a friendly smile, a turquoise-colored bag full of goodies is truly a brilliant thing to brighten your day. Work on your computer may have been hard all day long, but the moment this fresh and elegant meal comes to you it all washes the way. Each dish is unique and there is something so satisfying about food that is like homemade. The best part is that you are enjoying an experience that honors chefs and their amazing craft. You could get something from the usual Uber Eats, but frankly you will miss out on this wonderful love in a bag.

The platform proudly gives chefs an opportunity to share their craft with the world and flourish. The most popular cuisines on the platform are Israeli, Caribbean, Italian, and American, with many HomeChefs offering flavor fusions. Unlike similar services, WoodSpoon has created a space that allows partner chefs to earn a living wage while providing support and helping to build their own businesses at home.

The user-friendly application sorts by location providing customers with hyper-local options, allowing chefs to build a following within their communities. Customers have the option to schedule an order, order on demand, or place catering and family style orders through the application. It is so easy to use and the fastest and most accurate delivery in all of New York City!

This is the must try of the week. For the best in multicultural cuisine home delivery that supports chefs go on the app and order today. You will only be happy about your selections.

Highlighted Chefs:

Raghida Haddad (Tate’s Kitchen) was born in Beirut, Lebanon and now lives in Brooklyn. Her offerings spotlight her home country as well as the Middle East as a whole. The recipes were inspired by her mother and grandmother, and she uses high quality ingredients in her generously portioned dishes that have options for vegans, vegetarians, and gluten free customers. Some of her highlighted dishes include Lahmeh Mishwieh Kababs, two sizzling beef skewers served with hummus, sumac salad, and pita bread; Lebanese Rice, rice with toasted vermicelli and mixed olive oil seasoned with a blend of Middle Eastern spices and herbs; and Stuffed Peppers, roasted bell peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheese, herbs, and Mediterranean spices.

Kevin Martinez (Flavoroso) discovered his passion for cooking while serving in the United States Navy. He attended culinary school after his service and moved to New York where he worked at Nobu and Jean Georges. He now uses the platform as Flavoroso to serve Italian cuisine like Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp, homemade pasta served with shrimp in a creamy white truffle sauce; and Rigatoni Bolognese, rigatoni pasta mixed with a Bolognese sauce, topped with grated to order pecorino Romano.

Yuhe Su (Daddy’s Got Chopsticks) was born in Northeast China and has made it his mission to share Northeast Chinese cuisine with New York City, as the genre is hard to find. His recipes are inspired by the meals he would have with his family. Yuhe Su decided to begin cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic as he was unable to visit China and enjoy these meals with his family. Highlights from his WoodSpoon offerings are Beefy Eggplant, stir fried ground beef and steamed eggplant in a traditional Chinese bean paste sauce, served with white rice; Sour Cabbage Lamb Noodle, lamb and pickled cabbage served in a bowl of homemade noodles.

WoodSpoon also has a number of pastry chefs and bakers: Esther Saad (Esther’s Kitchen), a Mexican-born chef who studied at the French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) and serves baked goods that feature flavors from the old Jewish kitchens of Eastern Europe with Mexican flair like European Ruggelach, walnuts, chocolate and spices in a wonderfully light yeast bite size roll, and Cheese Croissants, miniature croissants loaded with a mix of Jarlsberg and Mozzarella cheeses, topped with Parmesan and sesame seeds; and Lena Derisavifard (Bibi Bakery), an Iranian-American born and raised in Texas who specializes in in Baklava, which is available in traditional, Hazelnut Chocolate, Coconut, and Cardamom Rose flavors.

Website: www.eatwoodspoon.com/

Instagram: @eatwoodspoon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eatwoodspoon/