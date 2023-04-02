Food and Drink
Deluxe Crystal Vodka The Connoisseur Vodka
Adam Stefanowski is making waves in the spirits industry with his company Deluxe Distribution and their flagship product, Deluxe Crystal Vodka. As an importer of the ultra-premium vodka in the United States, Stefanowski is witnessing a bright future for his business and the market as a whole.
Originally from Poland, Stefanowski came to the United States for work and travel but eventually became a successful business visionary. He noticed a gap in the spirits industry for a standout vodka selection and began his search for the perfect product. After months of research, he came across a Polish company that owned the ultra-premium vodka that would change his destiny forever.
Stefanowski founded Deluxe Distribution LLC, which he runs with his sister, becoming the exclusive importer and Illinois distributor of Deluxe Crystal Vodka for the US market. Their vision is to revolutionize the US market by bringing a premium, high-quality product that caters to the discerning tastes of even the most demanding customers. Deluxe Crystal Vodka offers a unique blend of natural ingredients and advanced distillation techniques, resulting in a vodka that stands out in terms of flavor, smoothness, and overall drinkability.
The brand’s originality is highlighted on each bottle with a distinct hologram, and the vodka itself is made with glacial water, resulting in a pure tasting water that ensures you never have to worry about a hangover. The combination of wheat and rye cereals creates a soft, delicate taste with a subtly perceptible malt to emphasize the grand character of the vodka. After being distilled ten times, it undergoes a five-fold filtration process, including the use of coconut shells to activate carbon and 24k gold and real diamonds to enhance the ultimate drinking experience. The filtration process is repeated twice, and the goal of flawless pure vodka is obtained after two years.
Stefanowski’s mission is built on transparency, reliability, and perfection, defining himself as an innovative professional importer and US market owner. He continues to thrive in a field that brings wealth and prosperity for him, as well as a complete luxury lifestyle for those who drink his brand. From influential celebrities to connoisseurs, Deluxe Crystal Vodka is loved and enjoyed by all.
Food and Drink
Two Kosher Delis Merge Into One
As the kosher delis started disappearing in New York the news of two famous kosher delis merging is good news. Ben’s Kosher Deli (established in 1972) & Mr. Broadway (established in 1922) will combine and keep the Mr. Broadway name.
The current Ben’s Deli space, at 209 W38th st. just off of 7th Avenue, is currently undergoing renovations to modernize, making way for the new eatery. Expect a new bar, a selection of takeouts featuring that high-quality meat, and more.
The new space has room for 250 seated diners and 3 private rooms that can be reserved.
The menu for the new restaurant will be mostly from Mr. Broadway, but incorporate some of Ben’s Deli’s best dishes. The top quality meat that Ben’s was known will be staying and everything will be Glatt.
I am thinking it’s time for a Pastrami or Brisket on rye.
Food and Drink
The Consulate: A Gastronomical Menu of Perfection
The Consulate, is a well known French brasserie on the Upper West Side at 519 Columbus Avenue. A month ago they brought that charm to 44 West 56th Street.
From the moment you walk inside, the decor takes you to another world of rich wood, exquisite wall paper, that looks like tapestry to a chandelier that is a modern piece of art. The Interior Designer Larisa Mihajlova has created a place of warmth and sophistication, that welcomes you the moment you walk in.
Beverage Director Jelena Maksimovic has created a drink menu that is inviting. My guest started out with The Malalama ($20) made with Spicy tequila, ancho ryes, blood orange, lime, spicy salt rim. Generously poured Margarita was in heaven.
I had the Lola ($19) with Rum, violet liquor, lemon, orgeat, pineapple, dry lime. This is now my new drink of choice.
For appetizers Steak Tartare ($24) served with Capers, shallots, Dijon, cornichons, quail egg. Chucks of the freshest choice steak melted in our mouths.
Then the piece de resistance, Bone Marrow ($22) 2 pcs, small greens, toast, port fig jam. I literally loved this dish so much, that I clean the plate of the sauce with my bread. I will be back for this alone. It is sumptuous and done to perfection.
Margarita wanted to try the Grilled Octopus ($26), which she said was tender and cooked to perfectly with potato and carrots. I was actually full after all this and so I recommend if you are looking for a pre-Broadway meal, this is definitely a must.
For entree’s Short Rib Cavatelli ($34) shredded slow braised beef, served with cavatelli pasta and herb ricotta. So fresh, so tender and wonderfully light.
We also tried the 14 oz. Ribeye Steak ($60) with Truffle fries ($18), Brussel Sprouts with Bacon ($17) and sauces Green Pepercorn ($6), Blue Cheese ($6) Bernaise ($6) and Bordelaise ($6) or you can get All four as one ($20). The steak was mouthwatering and melted in your mouth.
The fries were crispy and so flavorful.
The Brussel Sprouts were a delight.
And the sauces added so much flavor to both the steak and the fries. I adored the Bernaise and the Bordelaise, which was so unexpectedly wonderful. Margarita loved the Blue Cheese.
For dessert Apple Tart with ice cream and a Creme Brûlée that was topped just right and warm. Yum!
Along with a cappuccino and ice coffee this was the perfect ending to a phenomenal meal.
Founder Metodija Mihajlov and his twin brother Kiril Mihajlov, are just as charming and warm as their establishment. When you meet them, you can see the love and care they put into everything. Going to The Consulate is a treat for all your senses.
Chef Alan Vargas you made my night, your food was exquisite and I will definitely be recommending this restaurant and I will definitely be back.
The Consulate: 44 West 56th Street.
Food and Drink
Restaurant Scene Glory in New York City
Are you hungry? Then New York City is the place to be this season.
Found at the glorious Henn na Hotel New York is the fantastic GOSUKE. Lunch and dinner are served here at the place where the hip and happy come to stay for a perfect staycation or vacation getaway. The authentic Japanese restaurant located inside the lobby serves up a superb dishes that will bring bliss to your life.
Chefs highlight over 50 years of experience handling Japanese cuisine in Japan and New York City. This wonderful restaurant highlights a menu of fresh sushi and sashimi meals. You are greeted by staff who passionately cares about your dinning experience. They want you to feel the same love they have for food with each delicate curated plate.
Il Tinello East never goes out of style. In a City with thousands of restaurants, this sparkling gem of a business outshines many. The treasures found at Il Tinello East blend years of tradition with innovative Italian cooking and provide a rich experience through presentation that is purely matched by a delicious menu.
The menu boasts a lunch and dinner service that is notably divine in presentation and taste factors that all together create a magical experience. The fresh homemade pastas, regional ingredients and diverse wine list are all desirable. Portions are as large as skyscrapers and tastes are as rich as the Wall Street stock markets.
Such highlights at this quintessential restaurant include antipastos of Grilled Portobello with mixed green salad, goat cheese, balsamic dressing; Capesante with pan-seared jumbo sea scallops, brandy, saffron, herb sauce; and Crispy Calamari with tomato sauce. Enjoy the house favorite Caesar Salad for two prepared table side and served classic style: or the Siciliana with mesclun, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and cucumbers.
pastaRAMEN is another fantastic option for the hungry New Yorker. It is coming to SoHo this April for a month-long dinner party powered by HexClad, the fastest-growing cookware brand in America.
The secret, speakeasy-style experience from Montclair Hospitality Group will head to NYC following sold out dinners in Seattle, Jersey City, Miami and Los Angeles. Those pop-up dinners were so successful that pastaRAMEN opened its first permanent restaurant location earlier this year in Montclair. pastaRAMEN’s SoHo omakase pop-up will feature a one-of-a-kind Wafu (Japanese inspired) Italian omakase dinner from James Beard Nominated Chef Robbie Felice complete with truffles, caviar, uni, mouth-watering Ramen and more. This 10-course meal will expertly fuse Italian and Japanese cuisines into one-of-kind dishes such as Cacio e Pepe Fritti, Truffle Porcini Ramen and Dry Aged Japanese A5 Wagyu. Reservations open on March 31.
And, we hear that Swee
The chef is famed for “Food & Wine Magazine’s” “Best New Chef” of 2015, was previously in the kitchen at three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years and rose to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times.
For Sweetbriar, he has created a chef-driven dining experience that shares a spirit with his Ribs n Riesling pop-up. It combines his personal history of growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina cooking and eating barbecue, and his professional background in fine dining. The experience is centered around live fire cooking and the bounty of New York State’s seasonal produce.
Trending
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film9 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Events2 years ago
The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Film2 years ago
Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Fighting for Her Life