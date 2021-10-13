Dental implants are not scary or dangerous – Here’s all you need to know

Do you have a severe tooth issue? If yes, a dental implant can help. The process started around fifty years back. And since the 1970s, dental implants have gained popularity and often got used as an alternative to bridges or dentures for replacing missing or unhealthy teeth. Even though close to 6% of Americans have dental implants, it gets estimated that by 2026 the number will increase by 23%.

If a patient contains ample healthy jaw bone for accommodating the dental implant, the outcome is functional, comfortable, and natural-looking as an individual’s original teeth. You can check out places that provide the best dental implants in Las Vegas to know more about this.

The different kinds of dental implants

If a person or patient wants a dental implant but has limited bone, there are several options. Some of the choices include:

Zygomatic implants

Suppose a person has a severe bone deficiency, this long implant anchors in the upper facial bone and is called the zygomatic implant. This process gets used when one needs to replace the entire upper teeth and not an individual tooth. It proves to be an affordable option than single implants, as many teeth get supported on just four posts. It might have a few complications, so you need to select the best dental practitioner.

Short and mini implants

The short and mini implants are precisely what it sounds. It is the shorter or mini version of the standard implant. It can get deployed in place of a bone deficiency. However, most dental experts suggest that people should opt-in for the traditional dental implant as much as possible.

All-on-4 implants

This process makes use of four standard dental implant posts for anchoring a complete-arch bridge. The process is usually affordable and faster. However, the prosthetic bridge becomes less responsive and bulkier in comparison to natural teeth.

How should you maintain dental implants?

Taking care of a single dental implant is much like taking care of your regular tooth. According to the experts, you need to floss and brush it and consult an expert dental hygienist after six months. But if you are aiming at a complete-mouth reconstruction, the requirements are slightly different. It is essential to use a water flosser for cleaning under the bridge. It is also vital to check with a hygienist to clean dental implants, as the tools required and the process slightly differs from natural teeth.

Here are some FAQs on dental implants

Q: I have been told that implants are a good alternative to removable dentures. What do I need to know?

A: Dental implants, as the name implies, are surgically placed into the jawbone and act as tooth root substitutes. Implants can be placed in both the upper and lower jaws, and replacement teeth (crowns) can be attached. In some cases, implants may be used with bridges or removable partial dentures as well as complete or “full” dentures. Implants are also a viable option for replacing one missing tooth.

Q: What is involved in placing a dental implant?

A: The first step is to have a complete oral examination and X-rays taken of the jawbone. The second step is to place a periosteal flap over the bone, creating access so that an implant can be placed within the jawbone. Once this is done, a small titanium screw is inserted into the jawbone and left for several months to allow it to integrate with the surrounding bone.

The next step is to attach a temporary replacement tooth (crown) over the screw so it can be functional and cosmetically appealing for about 6 months while the surrounding jawbone continues to heal. When this has occurred, you will return to the dental office where the implant site will be cleaned and assessed for readiness for receiving your permanent replacement tooth. While this is occurring, the temporary replacement tooth will be removed and you will wear a standard denture or partial denture to maintain your ability to eat and speak properly.

Once the implant site has had adequate healing time, you will return to the dental office where the permanent replacement tooth (crown) will be placed on top of your implant. The entire process usually takes about 6 months or more to complete, depending on the number of implants being placed and individual healing time for each patient.

Q: How long will my implants last?

A: Once your implant has been successfully integrated into your jawbone it should last a lifetime if you care for it properly. Proper oral hygiene is essential to the success of any implant. Just like your natural teeth, you will need to care for them on a daily basis by brushing and flossing around each implant. Be sure to visit the dentist regularly so dentist can assess your implants and provide you with the best possible care.

Q: How much does dental implant surgery cost?

A: Dental implant surgeries vary in price from patient to patient, depending on the number of implants being placed and other factors. However, most dental implants cost about the same as a single tooth implant. Although prices will vary by location and the number of implants, most patients pay around $3,500 to $5,000 for a single dental implant surgery in most areas of the country.

Q: How do I care for my new implants?

A: Just like your natural teeth, you must properly care for your implanted teeth by brushing and flossing around each implant. Be sure to visit dentist regularly so dentist can assess your implants and provide you with the best possible care.

Q: Can I get dental implants immediately after tooth loss?

A: Yes, you can usually get dental implants immediately after tooth loss if you are in good overall health.

Q: Are dental implants expensive?

A: Dental implants are not cheap, but they are comparable in cost with either removable or fixed prosthetic alternatives. Talk to your dentist to see if dental implants are suitable for you and your mouth.

Finally, dental implants are usually successful! But at times, it fails if the bone fails to grow strongly around it. In such a case, the dentist needs to remove the implant and then try again after waiting for some time. Usually, if the implant failure occurs within the first year, most dentists will repair it without any cost. However, there are chances that you might wish to opt-in for other alternatives, such as a traditional bridge for replacing several or just a missing denture/s or teeth. Whatever you choose, it is always best to discuss the options with your dentist.