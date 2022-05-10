MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Design Pavilion 2022

Gearing up for its 5th edition in May 2022, Design Pavilion returns to the streets of New York City inviting public engagement with design and innovation, during the NYCxDESIGN festival, with a citywide installation entitled Open to the Sky.

A selection of structures will be presented in Times Square—Design Pavilion’s home base—with other structures placed at landmarks and in neighborhoods around the city.

Times Square installations:

Filter by CLB Architects

The 20-foot-tall steel ellipsoid pavilion will serve as a monument to the natural environment in the urban landscape of Times Square. The ring of pre-fabricated steel columns creates a place of contemplation. Constructed of steel and wood, FILTER is a tactile, sustainable, and renewable structure that celebrates our precious natural environment, as represented by a specimen tree at its center.

Pop Up/Drop Off by Pratt’s d.r.a. Lab in collaboration with Pneuhaus

The project advocates for design activism and raises awareness about film plastic waste in New York, using repurposed materials to make a lightweight inflatable structure. The structure serves as an easily deployable drop-off location for film plastic recycling. The colorful patchwork of recycled material draws attention to how much film plastic we use in our daily lives.

