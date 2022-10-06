Designer Bathrooms on a Budget

Recession is something that is upon us once again. With that out of the way, homeowners are now becoming more and more inclined to look for value and the best bang for their buck when renovating their homes.

Based on recent market surveys by www.steamshowerstore.co.uk, consumer spending is creeping lower and lower and is at a 4 year low. This slow in household spending has also led to an increase in the demand for budget designer bathrooms. Despite the lax market spending, bathroom fixtures can still require a decent budget so here are a few tips on how to accomplish a designer look for less.

By employing some of these tactics, you are sure to notice a dramatic change in the bathroom environment.

Utilize Shelves

If there is a cramped area or a vacant wall, you can use the free space for storage. Shelves help add flair to the room and can even serve to enhance the mood if you use it to house candles, essential oils, liquid containers and the like.

Leverage your Mirror

Bathroom mirrors are very elegant and are really cost-effective. Due to their inexpensive price tag, you are free to experiment with different frames and locations to fully utilize the light in the room and also to give the impression of more space.

Staple Fixtures

The fixtures in your bathroom need to complement one another. Contemporary bathrooms can be augmented by installing concealed showerheads or Edwardian taps. With these in place, the entire room is sure to be livened up. For modern bathrooms, shiny taps and bath rails would complement just about any other fixture you may have.

Centerpiece

Typical designer bathrooms rely on costly fixtures to make a big impact. Fortunately for those with low budgets, you can reap the same rewards as them as long as you utilize your creative instincts. There are numerous alternatives out there which are ripe for the picking. For households with artistic members, try framing their works of art or collaborate together to get a professional piece that everyone admires. If hanging a portrait doesn’t seem to bode well with you, you can let your creative side further out by grabbing a paintbrush and painting the walls themselves. Emblems and quotes work great on the walls and give the entire bathroom a personal touch. Sometimes, people even paint family trees on the walls so that the user would have something to pique their interest while inside the bathroom.

Carefully Plan Color Schemes

Designer bathrooms appeal to a lot because they have been carefully designed to exhibit a harmony between the fixtures, accessories and the bathroom suite. What brings about this harmony is the color motif of the entire room. The typical colors associated with luxury are black, silver, purple and gold. Be sure you use them in key locations like your bath and shelves and also in secondary locations like the mirror frame, towel rack, toilet, etc. Neutral colors also work quite well if your fixtures are not using any of the luxurious colors.