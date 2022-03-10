MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Designer Malan Breton Presented Fantôme His Fall/Winter 2022 Collection as part of NYFW x Runway 7

Designer Malan Breton Presented Fantôme His Fall/Winter 2022 Collection as part of NYFW x Runway 7

Malan Breton presented Fantôme, a collection of fine jewelry, ready to wear, and evening wear inspired by the 1982 Ridley Scott film “Blade Runner” starring the actress Sean Young, at Runway 7 during NYFW. The collection plays off the sensitive themes of conscience, morality, vision, empathy, dystopia, and vision. The award-winning designer and costumer – as well as film and music video director, producer, musician, columnist, and photographer – celebrated his 25th year in the fashion industry as he debuted his Fall/Winter 2022 Collection.

Daughter of Kelsey and Camille Grammer Mason Grammer, iconic 1990s supermodel Irina Pantaeva, Billboard recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, New York City Ballet dancer Georgina Pazcoguin and Project Runway’s Mimi Tao walked in the runway show, which featured Breton’s signature tailored women’s suiting, chic wrap coats with fur collars, and voluminous ball gowns. As part of his presentation, the designer debuted his new interactive couture NFT – created as a 3D animation – by which loyalists can, via photo scan, become fully animated avatar supermodels, complete with a Malan Breton wardrobe, but of course.

Actor Titus Burgess, Broadway star Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge, and America’s Next Top Model’s Miss J Alexander were front row to see Malan Breton latest collection. Presented as part of NYFW x Runway 7, the forty-six-look collection featured futuristic soft ethereal silhouettes created in silk chiffon, silk brocade, cashmere, and leather with strong silhouettes in day, evening, and red-carpet wear. The collection featured live music, dance, and film elements produced by the members of the social media platform SohoMuse. Models were styled by celebrity stylist Montgomery Frazier. The show also included his famous suiting, that has been worn by celebrities on the red carpets of the BAFTAS, The AMA’s, TONY Awards, to the Emmys.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images, and Dave Warren

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Theatre News: Patti Is Back in Company, Daniel Radcliffe, The Drama League Honors Billy Crystal and Hugh Jackaman, The Tony Awards

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

On the Scene…

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Mauricio Martínez Oozes Sex Appeal and Star Quality at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Magda KatzMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Harvey Fierstein

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2022
Read More

The 27th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema Addresses Everything from War to Climate Change to Music

Brad BalfourMarch 9, 2022
Read More

Brickworks Brings Global Flagship Design Studio Launch to 5th Avenue with Epic Bash

WriterMarch 8, 2022
Read More

MAC Award Nominees Announced Celebrating The Best In Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More

The 2022 Olivier Awards Nominations Announced

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More