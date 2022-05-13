MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Destination for Best Lunch in Town – CITIZENS

Destination for Best Lunch in Town – CITIZENS

It’s that feeling we all get a few times a week. Our tummy rolls and we sit there pondering, “What do I want for lunch?”

There is no more questioning. The answer is here.

CITIZENS! You should scream it loud and clear and get yourself to one of the hottest food destinations in New York City. Under one roof  at  398 10th Avenue you will find options and more options – each that will bring you joy in your decision. The ultimate food experience found at the culinary market at Manhattan West is not only unique in offerings. It is also dynamic in presentation and design elements.

When you walk into the venue you are surrounded by several levels of goodness with options including Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Soom Soom, Cicci Di Carne, Sa’Moto, Ella Mia and Cindy Lou’s. Each one has a menu that showcases sbe’s supreme global brands.

What the company does is curate a food lovers desires and dreams and turns them into a sophisticated meal that is easily attainable.

Before your lunch hour even begins you can easily place an order on the CITIZENS app, which is easy to use and organized. With a few clicks you have 100s of entrees and appetizers at your fingertips. Each of the restaurants are presented clearly and best of  all you can order from multiple restaurants all at once.

Order the amazing new selections at Umami by Chef Alvin Cailan. When you sink you teeth into the umami-rich ingredients of beef, cheese, tomatoes and mushrooms that rely on the cooking method of roasting and caramelizing and braising.

The Bacon Ranch Burger will blow you away with juicy delight. The smashed patty is flavorful and the combo with bacon, miso ranch, and American cheese all on a buttery bun just is divine. A simple meal provides a powerful punch for your lunch break.

It’s just one magical thing out of many. No matter if you are in the mood for something like sushi with the tantalizing tastes of Krispy Rice and their legendary Original Spicy Tuna or an amazing plant-based dish from Plant Nation like the delicious signature Spicy Thai Chicken Salad with grilled chicken, pickled Fresno Chiles, crispy rice, cilantro spring mix, and mint served with a side of spicy Thai vinaigrette, your taste buds will be grateful for giving them the best lunch break of the week.

CITIZENS unparalleled collection under one roof at Manhattan West is our pick of the month and certainly one to enjoy any month of the year.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 11, 2022
Read More

Old Stove Pub Brings New Delightful Masterpiece to Manhattan

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 6, 2022
Read More

Kentucky Derby Drink Ideas

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Hello Foodie! New Items to Love

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Mother’s Day Restaurant Ideas in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Chelsea Table and Stage Not Just For Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMay 3, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Viva La Playa’s Festival

Jake DresslerMay 2, 2022
Read More

EllaMIa at Citizens NY at Manhattan West Brings Excellent Start to Mornings with Superb Breakfast

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 26, 2022
Read More

A New Hotel Makes Its Home In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2022
Read More