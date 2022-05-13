Destination for Best Lunch in Town – CITIZENS

It’s that feeling we all get a few times a week. Our tummy rolls and we sit there pondering, “What do I want for lunch?”

There is no more questioning. The answer is here.

CITIZENS! You should scream it loud and clear and get yourself to one of the hottest food destinations in New York City. Under one roof at 398 10th Avenue you will find options and more options – each that will bring you joy in your decision. The ultimate food experience found at the culinary market at Manhattan West is not only unique in offerings. It is also dynamic in presentation and design elements.

When you walk into the venue you are surrounded by several levels of goodness with options including Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Soom Soom, Cicci Di Carne, Sa’Moto, Ella Mia and Cindy Lou’s. Each one has a menu that showcases sbe’s supreme global brands.

What the company does is curate a food lovers desires and dreams and turns them into a sophisticated meal that is easily attainable.

Before your lunch hour even begins you can easily place an order on the CITIZENS app, which is easy to use and organized. With a few clicks you have 100s of entrees and appetizers at your fingertips. Each of the restaurants are presented clearly and best of all you can order from multiple restaurants all at once.

Order the amazing new selections at Umami by Chef Alvin Cailan. When you sink you teeth into the umami-rich ingredients of beef, cheese, tomatoes and mushrooms that rely on the cooking method of roasting and caramelizing and braising.

The Bacon Ranch Burger will blow you away with juicy delight. The smashed patty is flavorful and the combo with bacon, miso ranch, and American cheese all on a buttery bun just is divine. A simple meal provides a powerful punch for your lunch break.

It’s just one magical thing out of many. No matter if you are in the mood for something like sushi with the tantalizing tastes of Krispy Rice and their legendary Original Spicy Tuna or an amazing plant-based dish from Plant Nation like the delicious signature Spicy Thai Chicken Salad with grilled chicken, pickled Fresno Chiles, crispy rice, cilantro spring mix, and mint served with a side of spicy Thai vinaigrette, your taste buds will be grateful for giving them the best lunch break of the week.

CITIZENS unparalleled collection under one roof at Manhattan West is our pick of the month and certainly one to enjoy any month of the year.