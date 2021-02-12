Dewar’s to Host Free Cooking Class with Chef George Mendes & Master Blender Stephanie Macleod

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
On February 27, Dewar’s will present an amazing free cooking and pairing class that will have you full of bliss. The Scotland Meets Portugal lesson will take place with Michelin Chef George Mendes and Master Blender Stephanie Macleod.

Dewar’s 8 Year Portuguese Smooth Cask Finished Whisky will be highlighted during the session. Simply sign up at Cocktail Courier where you can purchase all the ingredients for the cocktails and get a link to Instacart to purchase all the ingredients for the food pairings.

Chef Mendes

There is something so special about this particular bottle. Smooth delights will have you soaring. Relax and enjoy the festivities of freshly sliced ripe apricots, honeydew melon, red cherries and black currants drizzled with heather honey – all enveloped in rich creamy notes of vanilla.

The class will begin with the Spiced Tonic Highball, an aromatic, spiced port finished whisky and tonic. From there, Chef George Mendes will guide consumers through the steps to create a reimagined seared shrimp dish, marinated in goan-portuguese curry broth.

Stephanie will then demo how to make a twist on an Old Fashioned where people will be able to taste the nuance of Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth. Then the next round will be a sweet treat comprised of caramelized strawberries with mint coffee ice cream. Finally, the class will end with a neat pour of Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth.

Following the successful launches of Caribbean Smooth and Illegal Smooth from the brand’s double-aged blended Scotch cask-finished series and the continuation of its longstanding commitment to innovation and quality, Portuguese Smooth represents the exciting things that happen when Scottish heart meets Portuguese passion in a bottle. 

Get ready to be delighted and click here to sign up for the complimentary session.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

