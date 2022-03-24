Diamond Series returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below this June with Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell

Feinstein’s/54 Below announces that two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will join its Diamond Series for six performances June 20-25 at 8:30pm. Tickets will be available to Club 54 members on March 28 with a public on-sale on April 4. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. For more information, visit 54below.com/Diamond.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d’oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein’s/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

A veteran of 10 Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tony Awards and, most recently, induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame, Stokes has been dubbed Broadway’s “Last Leading Man” by The New York Times, adding that he “brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability … Emotional risks abound … (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration.”

He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. During the Coronavirus shutdown, he received unexpected additional acclaim and national attention for singing “The Impossible Dream” from his apartment window every night for weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately. Club 54 members can order tickets in advance starting on Monday, March 28 at 12 PM. Tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, April 4 at 12 PM

Additionally, Feinstein’s/54 Below is partnering with Audience Rewards® to make tickets for the Diamond Series available to its membership prior to going on sale to the general public. Tickets will be available to Audience Rewards members during a presale period from March 28-April 4. Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. It’s a standing ovation for ticket buyers. Members earn valuable ShowPoints every time they buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Members save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events they love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members.

Now in its ninth year, Feinstein’s/54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.