MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Dianna Agron Returns to Café Carlyle

Dianna Agron Returns to Café Carlyle
Acclaimed singer, dancer and actress Dianna Agron returns to the Café Carlyle, March 29 – April 9. Dianna has recently finished production for Mayim Bialik’s As Sick As They Made Us opposite Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen and Simon Helberg, as well as Alex’s Lehmann’s Acidman, opposite Thomas Haden Church. Dianna can be seen starring in TIFF’s Shiva Baby and Sundance award winning film Novitiate. She previously has lead festival darlings such as Zipper, Tumbledown, Bare, and Hollow In The Land. Dianna’s stage work includes the West End production of MCQUEEN and two residencies at Carlyle Café, performing classic songs from the 60’s and 70s. Dianna first came to prominence in the award winning and much beloved television show Glee.
For her third run at Café Carlyle, Dianna will be performing beloved jazz standards of the sixties and seventies with the central theme of love. By way of the hit TV show Glee, selling more than twelve million albums worldwide and tackling two major tours, she is no stranger to the stage. She thrilled to bring her voice back to the Café this season.
Performances will take place Tuesday – Saturday at 8:45pm.
Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Mark William Brought Love to Chelsea’s Table + Stage

Genevieve Rafter KeddyFebruary 16, 2022
Read More

My View: A Surprise Musical Valentine at The Pelican Cafe….KT Sullivan

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

An Evening With Teal Wicks!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents The Return of Randy Edelman – film composer and pop songwriter – in Rare Solo Concert

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For February

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2022
Read More

Music News: From Rags to Riches: Melissa Errico, Klea Blackhurst, Major Attaway and 100 Years of American Song, Voices of Mississippi

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2022
Read More

A Fun Evening as Feinstein’s/ 54 Sings LIZA!

Craig J HorsleyJanuary 29, 2022
Read More

John Lloyd Young Back Where He Belongs

Magda KatzJanuary 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway Divafest! Takes Over the Argyle Theatre

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJanuary 27, 2022
Read More