MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Did President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Just Resign?

Did President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Just Resign?

According to TMZ and Morning Invest both VP Pence and President Donald Trump have resigned.

This was sent to me earlier, as was this.

As per normal the main stream media is spinning their own tales. They claim a disgruntled employee at the State Department changed the biographies of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to say their term was coming to an end on Monday. However there are helicopters flying all over Mike Pence’s home.

I’ve heard that President Trump called the Insurrection Act, Sunday night. If I am right, look for Mike Flynn to be the VP and Pence to become the sitting President for nine days.

Things are not always as they seem. Be prepared, sometimes the truth can hurt!

The questions is will we hear the real news?

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund Helping Small Businesses One at a Time

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2021
Read More

Taking Away Fundamental Rights

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Crime Soared in NYC And 2021 hasn’t Started Out Any Better.

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2021
Read More

Maria Sanchez Tragically Killed by an Illegally Installed Elevator Yet Family Needs Help

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Don’t Do As I Say Do As I Preach

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

SAG-AFTRA, the JPC and the PGA Agree to Recommend Production Hold in Southern California

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

My View: Prayers For Larry King

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

De Blasio’s Ineffectiveness Allows Vandals To Tag St. Patrick’s Cathedral Again

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

Joan Micklin Silver A Director Who Fought For Women Passes On

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More