Astrology

Did You Howl At The Wolf Moon?

Did You Howl At The Wolf Moon?
The year’s first Full Moon, Wolf Moon, is named after howling wolves. It happened last night January 6, 2023 at 6:07 pm.
The Full Moon is a time of heightened energy, activity, and emotions. You can access the power of Full Moon energy for about a week: three days before the Full Moon, on the day, and three days after.
The Wolf Moon is all about protection, security and empowerment. It is time to face our deepest feelings and fears. Those that know who they are from the outside-in are the true Intuitive Warriors. Become the fierce protector and nurturer in your own life.
It was long thought that the wolves howled due to hunger, but it is also how they communicate with other pack members, claim their rights and make their presence known. The act of vocalizing sound from your core is cleansing and grounding, and gives your entire energetic system a thorough reset. It clear those throat and heart chakras. Take control of your reality. Express your inner truth and let that guide you. Now is the time to make your voices heard.
Now go howl!

Related Items
Astrology

Related Items

More in Astrology

Psychic Predictions: Donald Trump, Biden and So Much More

Alex KnightOctober 26, 2022
Read More

Take Advantage of the Ancient Wisdom in Its Modern Form for a Happy Married Life!

WriterJune 25, 2022
Read More

Year of the Water Tiger

Alex KnightJanuary 25, 2022
Read More

A Full Wolf Moon Leads To New Beginnings

Alex KnightJanuary 19, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: All About You

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2021
Read More

Even A Magic Lamp Couldn’t Help Aladdin As Cast Members Test Positive For Covid

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Happy Year of the Ox

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

A Blue Moon For Halloween Might Be A Warning of Things To Come

Alex KnightOctober 31, 2020
Read More

May Pet Astrology and Their Humans

Tyler GrayMay 4, 2020
Read More