Did You Howl At The Wolf Moon?

The year’s first Full Moon, Wolf Moon, is named after howling wolves. It happened last night January 6, 2023 at 6:07 pm.

The Full Moon is a time of heightened energy, activity, and emotions. You can access the power of Full Moon energy for about a week: three days before the Full Moon, on the day, and three days after.

The Wolf Moon is all about protection, security and empowerment. It is time to face our deepest feelings and fears. Those that know who they are from the outside-in are the true Intuitive Warriors. Become the fierce protector and nurturer in your own life.