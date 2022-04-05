Did You Know April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month?

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Children are suffering from a hidden epidemic of child abuse and neglect. It’s a widespread war against our children that we have the power to stop, and understanding the issue is the first step. Just how bad is the issue of child abuse in the United States? A report of child abuse is made every ten seconds in the United States.

Every year, more than 4 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 4.3 million children (a referral can include multiple children).

The United States has one of the worst records among industrialized nations – losing on average 5 children every day to child abuse and neglect.

In 2019 alone, state agencies found over 656,000 victims of child maltreatment, but that only tells part of the story.

Do you remember the Turpin children? Due to the failure of the system they were subjected to more horrifying abuse in their new foster home.

Since escaping their parents home life has been brutally difficult for the Turpins. Though $600,000 in donations poured in for the Turpin siblings, they haven’t been able to access the money. At least two of the adult children have experienced homelessness and four girls, whose identities have been withheld for privacy reasons, were sexually assaulted by Marcelino Olguin between April 2018 and March 2021, court documents allege.

The stop abuse campaign helps to prevent childhood trauma, known as Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs, through evidence-based research, public policy, and public education. We are proud to be led by survivors and women in key leadership positions, all guiding our organization.

The stop abuse campaign envisions a world where all children begin their lives with happy childhoods, free from pain and fear.