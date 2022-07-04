MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Did You Know You Can Whale Watch in New York?

Whale watching does happen in New York. Whales travel along the east coast of America and pass by New York. The bay that connects the Hudson River to the sea is full of food, so for many whales, this is an attractive area.

As you embark on the only whale watching boat tour that departs from Manhattan towards New York Bay, expect to spend 4 1/2 hours on the water. As you head to the open sea enjoy the view of the skyline, sail under the Brooklyn Bridge and past the Statue of Liberty. The route of the whale watching cruise depends on where the whales are at that moment. There is a good chance (they say 97%) that you will see whales and even dolphins, however as they are animals living in the wild, there is never a full guarantee that you will see them.

For years no whales were spotted in the waters around New York, but in recent years this has changed. The large marine animals pass by New York Bay on their journey from Canada to Florida, and some spend the entire summer in New York. There is a lot of food for the animals here. Not only whales are attracted, but also dolphins and seals.

The boat leaves Saturdays and Sundays until October at Pier 36 at 299 South Street. Saturday departures are at 9:00a.m. and arrive at 1:30 p.m. Sunday departures leave att 10:00a.m and arrive back by 2:30 p.m. The cost is $51 for kids and $75 for adults.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

