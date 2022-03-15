MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Did You Miss From Broadway On The Bowery: It Happened in Key West

On March 7th, at Duane Park, 308 Bowery, a concert version of the new romantic musical comedy It Happened in Key West was concertized for From Broadway On The Bowery. Written by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James this event was part of Abingdon Theatre’s ongoing mission to support new works. The concert was star-studded cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway’s biggest musical performers.

Bryce Pinkham

Tony Nominees Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Holiday Inn)

Max von Essen

Max von Essen (Anastasia, An American in Paris)

Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady),

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Finding Neverland)

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story)

Pierre Marias

Pierre Marias (Aladdin),

Mikaela Bennett (Renascence, The Golden Apple)

Jonathan HooverJonathan Hoover (A Chorus Line).

fire artist Evgeniya Radilova

The show was directed by Chad Austin with musical direction by Nick Wilders,

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

