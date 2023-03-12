Did You Set Your Clock Forward? Daylight Saving Time Begins Today

The official time change will take place at 2 a.m. this morning, with clocks jumping forward to 3 a.m. to observe daylight saving time.

Under provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which amended the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time begins every year on the second Sunday in March. That time change will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November, under the law.

The change will push sunset to nearly 7 p.m., a barrier that will be broken on St. Patrick’s Day next week, according to officials. While we’ll see more hours of daylight, that’ll come with a tradeoff – one less hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on November 5, 2023, for “fall back.”