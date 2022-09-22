Diner en Blanc and You Are There

Diner en Blanc returned to NYC after a two year (Covid) hiatus to celebrate its 10th Anniversary in the US. Over 4000 people were in attendance and it was a huge success!

Le Diner en Blanc, was started in 1988 in Paris and now has branches all over the world. This year the event took place in Battery Park City in the North Cove.

Celebrity Chef and four-time James Beard winner Todd English was on site to help celebrate Diner en Blanc’s 10th Anniversary. The beloved chef and restauranteur is a big fan of Diner en Blanc, he has been the guest chef for the culinary pop-up numerous times over the years. The evening’s champagne partner was Champagne Barons de Rothschild