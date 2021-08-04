Direct from Feinstein’s/ 54 Below to the Bucks County Playhouse – the Marilu Henner Show

To say that Marilu Henner is a trooper would be the understatement of the year. When a tornado hit the town of New Hope last Thursday evening knocking out the power, Miss Henner, sans microphone, did the show for the audience in the restaurant attached to the theatre where there was natural light. Luckily, when I attended the show there was no tornado, although Miss Henner is a bit of a whirlwind. Her boundless energy and natural rapport with her audience make her a crowd pleaser.

The act itself is a trip through Miss Henner’s memorable career as the star of stage, screen, radio and publishing. Not only is she most well- known from TV’s “Taxi”, “Evening Shade” and 23 Hallmark Movies but also as a best- selling author on health, memory and lifestyle improvement. The bulk of the show is special material – classic songs with new lyrics written to reflect the events in her life. Two memorable numbers are: one that’s a tribute to her two sons and the other where she sings “My Guy” to her co-stars in “Taxi”. A small screen with projections of photos of her boys and colleagues from the TV show aid in these numbers. And Miss Henner is most notably aided by the talented singer-dancers Julius Williams and Adam Venek who don’t really get to shine until the last two showstoppers of the evening — songs from “Getting the Band Back Together” and “Chicago”.

Before Intermission, Miss Henner asks the audience to put a strip of paper with a special date into a bowl. During the second part of the show, she randomly selects a strip of paper, reads the date and tells us what day of the week it was. She then proceeds to sing a song that was popular then or relate a story about that date. It’s kind of like a magic trick – only it’s no trick. Miss Henner possesses what is known as HSAM – Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. It’s a bit of fun audience participation.

The evening is upbeat and fast paced as Miss Henner seldom stops chatting or moving. Her terrific figure and fabulous legs are a testament to her years of training as a dancer. Musical Director/Pianist, Michael Orland, veteran of sixteen seasons of “American Idol” keeps the evening chugging along.

The show will play Wednesdays through Sundays until August 15, 2021.

To purchase tickets visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

Please note: this production is being sold at full capacity. Masks/Face Coverings are required for unvaccinated patrons and optional for those fully vaccinated.

The Marilu Henner Show

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938