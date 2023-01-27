Out of Town

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels At The Engeman Theater

Northport’s John W. Engeman Theater has a brilliant incarnation of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is now playing through March 5th. This Tony award winning David Yazbek/Jeffrey Lane musical is based on the hit Steve Martin/Michael Caine blockbuster movie. The show is excellently directed by Engeman vet Drew Humphrey.

Drew Humphrey (Director), Mandy Modic (Choreographer) and James Olmstead (Music Director)

The story centers on two con-men challenging each other to scam an American heiress out of $50,000. First you will notice they have different points of view about their swindling ways.

Danny Gardner

Lawrence Jameson, superbly portrayed by James D. Sasser is into ripping off corrupt, well-to-do people out of a lot of money so he can finance his lavish lifestyle. At the same time, his big-headed eventual frenemy, Freddy Benson, brilliantly portrayed by Danny Gardner, schemes people simply for a meal. In the end, these two perspectives complement each other and make for a very entertaining story.

Suzanne Mason, Emily Larger, James D Sasser, Danny Gardner, Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld

Emily Larger portrays Christine Colgate, the “heiress” the guys conspired to swindle.

Danny Gardner, Emily Larger, James D Sasser, Danny Gardner, Suzanne Mason

Gina Milo and Matthew Bryan Feld

Suzanne Mason and Kent M. Lewis

Suzanne Mason and Kent M. Lewis

Kyle Dixon’s set is the beautiful grand staircase of Lawrence’s villa.

The Ensemble Cast that includes-Danielle Cooper, Alyssa Jacqueline, Christopher Morrissey, Broderick O’Neal, Kennedy Perez, Emily Renier, Noah Ruebuck and Bryce Valle

John Burkland’s lighting is atmospheric

The Ensemble Cast that includes-Danielle Cooper, Alyssa Jacqueline, Christopher Morrissey, Broderick O’Neal, Kennedy Perez, Emily Renier, Noah Ruebuck and Bryce Valle

Dustin Cross’ gorgeous costumes.

Drew Humphrey (Director), Mandy Modic (Choreographer)

Mandy Modic’s wonderful choreography

The show is conducted by Daniel Mollett

Music Director James Olmstead with the band that includes-Daniel Mollett, Matthew Herman, Joe Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell

with Musical Direction by James Olmstead.

Danny Gardner and James D Sasser

Danny Gardner and Emily Larger

Danny Gardner and Emily Larger

Matthew Bryan Feld

Emily Larger, Suzanne Mason and Gina Milo

Suzanne Mason

Christopher Morrissey and Matthew Bryan Feld

Christopher Morrissey

Noah Ruebuck

Noah Ruebeck and Christopher Wolf

The Cast and Creative Team of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Ashley Praizek., Danny Gardner and Craig Holzberg

Danielle Cooper

Bryce Valle

Alyssa Jacqueline

Jon Yepez

Laura Park

Cast members of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

James D Sasser and Matthew Bryan Feld

Danny Gardner, Emily Larger and James D Sasser

Gina Milo

Ken Mertz, Olivia Mertz and Gina Milo

Broderick O’Neal and Kennedy Perez

Kennedy Perez

Kent M. Lewis

