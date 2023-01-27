Dirty Rotten Scoundrels At The Engeman Theater

Northport’s John W. Engeman Theater has a brilliant incarnation of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is now playing through March 5th. This Tony award winning David Yazbek/Jeffrey Lane musical is based on the hit Steve Martin/Michael Caine blockbuster movie. The show is excellently directed by Engeman vet Drew Humphrey.
Drew Humphrey (Director), Mandy Modic (Choreographer) and James Olmstead (Music Director)
The story centers on two con-men challenging each other to scam an American heiress out of $50,000. First you will notice they have different points of view about their swindling ways.
Lawrence Jameson, superbly portrayed by James D. Sasser is into ripping off corrupt, well-to-do people out of a lot of money so he can finance his lavish lifestyle. At the same time, his big-headed eventual frenemy, Freddy Benson, brilliantly portrayed by Danny Gardner, schemes people simply for a meal. In the end, these two perspectives complement each other and make for a very entertaining story.
Emily Larger portrays Christine Colgate, the “heiress” the guys conspired to swindle.
Kyle Dixon’s set is the beautiful grand staircase of Lawrence’s villa.
The Ensemble Cast that includes-Danielle Cooper, Alyssa Jacqueline, Christopher Morrissey, Broderick O’Neal, Kennedy Perez, Emily Renier, Noah Ruebuck and Bryce Valle
John Burkland’s lighting is atmospheric
Dustin Cross’ gorgeous costumes.
Mandy Modic’s wonderful choreography
The show is conducted by Daniel Mollett
Music Director James Olmstead with the band that includes-Daniel Mollett, Matthew Herman, Joe Boardman, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Russell Brown and Jim Waddell
with Musical Direction by James Olmstead.
