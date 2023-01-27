Dirty Rotten Scoundrels At The Engeman Theater

Northport’s John W. Engeman Theater has a brilliant incarnation of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is now playing through March 5th. This Tony award winning David Yazbek/Jeffrey Lane musical is based on the hit Steve Martin/Michael Caine blockbuster movie. The show is excellently directed by Engeman vet Drew Humphrey.

The story centers on two con-men challenging each other to scam an American heiress out of $50,000. First you will notice they have different points of view about their swindling ways.

Lawrence Jameson, superbly portrayed by James D. Sasser is into ripping off corrupt, well-to-do people out of a lot of money so he can finance his lavish lifestyle. At the same time, his big-headed eventual frenemy, Freddy Benson, brilliantly portrayed by Danny Gardner, schemes people simply for a meal. In the end, these two perspectives complement each other and make for a very entertaining story.

Emily Larger portrays Christine Colgate, the “heiress” the guys conspired to swindle.

Kyle Dixon’s set is the beautiful grand staircase of Lawrence’s villa.

John Burkland’s lighting is atmospheric

Dustin Cross’ gorgeous costumes.

Mandy Modic’s wonderful choreography

The show is conducted by Daniel Mollett

with Musical Direction by James Olmstead.