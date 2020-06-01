Discover the 7 Reasons You Still Have Acne in Your 30s

Understand the causes and finally treat your adult acne for good. Our guide can help you achieve healthy skin once and for all.

No one likes acne, even if they tell you it doesn’t bother them. It’s hard to get rid of, and if you tend to pick, it can cause scars and inflammation on your skin.

But there’s hope: Some say that acne vanishes by the time you reach your 30s.

We hate to break it to you, but if you thought acne would go away once you hit 30, you would be mistaken.

While it’d be nice to send acne packing (some lucky people don’t experience acne), the majority of us are stuck with it. We have to deal with a whitehead or two that show up on our nose.

But before you have a pity party, don’t give up hope just yet. Even though you may not be able to get rid of 100% of acne, even past your 30s, there are ways to improve your skin.

Better yet – it’s all about finding the triggers that can send your acne into overdrive.

Below are 7 reasons you’re still getting acne past your 30s. After you know why that’s the case, fight to regain control of your body and kick acne to the curb!

1. You’re Too Stressed Out

Are work and life getting you down lately?

Dealing with stress is normal, but if you don’t take some time away, it can affect you mentally and physically.

Unfortunately, when you’re stressed, your body produces more cortisol. If there’s too much cortisol, that’s why those pesky zits show up.

And, if you’re not drinking enough water, that can further aggravate your skin. You get excess oil on your skin, which can lead to more breakouts.

How Can I Stress Less?

To combat stress, do some activities that can help you unwind. A few examples are running, practicing yoga, and meditating.

Figure out at least a few ways you can unwind not only to prevent acne but improve your health as well.

2. You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

If you’re not getting enough rest each night, the lack of sleep is going to catch up with you.

The Sleep Foundation recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Getting this much sleep allows your body to rejuvenate each night. Plus, you should wake up the next morning feeling great and ready to be productive.

What If I’m Not Sleeping Enough?

If you’re not getting enough rest, you’re going to have trouble feeling and looking your best. One lousy effect, as you probably guessed, is getting more acne.

So, if you’ve been burning the midnight oil as of late, it’s time to give yourself a break. Get some shuteye, and your skin will thank you.

3. You’re Not Washing Your Face

You may be experiencing a lot of acne on your face, in particular.

Washing your face too much can strip away its natural oils.

But, if you wear makeup (or even if you don’t), dirt can still land on your face. And if you already have an oily complexion, it’s going to be even harder to keep acne at bay!

So, make a point to wash your face at least a couple times a day.

Find the Right Products for Your Skin

In addition to face wash, you may also want to consider getting a facial toner. It can help with skin impurities, as long as they don’t cause further breakouts.

Figure out which products work best with your skin (it may take some trial and error) and stick with that. (We’ll cover this more in-depth in a bit.)

If all else fails, washing your face with water is better than not washing it at all. A clean face is a happy face!

4. You Have a Hormonal Imbalance

Even if you’re taking care of yourself, acne can still pop up. One of the reasons you’re still dealing with it may be because you have a hormonal imbalance.

Some females have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which causes more acne than usual.

Men can have hormonal imbalances as well, which is why it may be worth it to see a doctor.

Should I Consult My Dermatologist?

A doctor may or may not have a solution. Either way, do your best to apply good, healthy habits such as eating the right food and exercising.

Hopefully, by forming positive habits, your skin will behave and stay acne-free.

5. You’re Eating Too Many Sweets

We get it. Eating junk food is good, especially when a lot is happening in your life.

But, if you’re one of those people to overeat chocolate and soda, you’re more likely to have acne.

Experts say that eating the wrong types of food can cause excess oil in your skin. And when there’s too much oil in your diet, your pores get clogged.

How Can I Improve My Bad Snacking Habits?

If you have a snack attack, try to refrain from going overboard. Instead, eat snacks in moderation and you should feel a lot better.

Sugar makes it hard for you to concentrate (that’s why they call it a sugar crash!) and affects your body.

Since you’re trying to eliminate acne, it’s best to cut out or reduce your sugar intake.

6. You’re Experiencing Side Effects From Medication

It could be the medication you’re taking that’s affecting your hormones.

If that’s the case, that could be another reason you’re experiencing acne. Certain medications affect hormones, such as antidepressants and birth control.

When Should I Talk to My Doctor?

If you haven’t been on an antidepressant for long, it may take some time for your skin to adjust. But, if you’re curious, talk to your doctor.

Like how a doctor can help you figure out whether you have a hormonal imbalance, they can rule this out as well. Based on their experience, your doctor should have some good advice.

And, of course, you can do some research on your own.

Find out if your medication could be causing annoying acne and if there’s anything you can do about it.

7. You’re Not Using the Right Skincare Products

You may think you’re using the right skincare products. But, if you have sensitive skin, your favorite products could be causing the breakouts.

While that’s a bummer, it’s essential to find products that align well with your skin type.

But How?

Try lotions for sensitive skin to see if that makes a difference.

If you already have an oily complexion, try to stay away from products such as an intense moisturizer.

Switching up your skincare could be the solution to getting rid of those pesky zits.

We get it. Adult acne sucks. But, now that you understand why you’re getting it, you can combat it.

So, instead of pulling an all-nighter reading a good book, hit the sack early.

And, instead of getting all stressed out over something you can’t change, try yoga and meditation.

You may not be able to get rid of all your acne, but knowing what triggers it can help.

In addition to improving your skin, you’ll also improve your life.

So, start by keeping your stress down, eating better, and taking care of yourself. It turns out self-care is some of the best acne treatment there is.

