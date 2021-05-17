Discovering a Newfound Love for Lebanese Food at Balade

New York City is truly the hottest and spiciest melting pot in the world when it comes to cuisine.

That’s why it is a grand surprise to find something to ignite your fire in a way you may never have tasted. Treat yourself today with a passionate journey of Lebanese food at Balade. Located in the heart of the East Village (208 First Avenue) you will find this truly phenomenal food experience.

From the moment you walk into Balade you are enchanted by a casual, yet sophisticated vibe. Lively servers greet you with warmness and lead you to indoor or outdoor seating. Once you take a look at the menu you know the only bad thing might be is the challenge of what to actually select. YES, it is ALL that good.

Everything here is a delight. Start your night with the house wine, which embodies the soul of the restaurant with bold richness and bright notes. From here you will find appetizers to take you down further on the road of one amazingly memorable night. Shareable plates called Mezze are just what the heart desires. As you indulge in dishes you realize everything here is made with love from the heart.

Fresh and divine plates created by Executive Chef Micheline Wakim are blissful forms of art. Almost any guest at the table will love Manakeesh. These pizzas are fantastic and come without the guilt since everything is done with the freshest ingredients around.

Both vegetarians and meat lovers will find options. Vegetarians will adore the tasty vegetable presentations with a side of Balade Falafel, stuffed with with onions, sumac, crushed peppers and olive oil. And for a savory option try the truly divine Balade Lamb Chops presented with chargilled New Zealand baby lamb chops and served with rice and grilled vegetables.

And, be sure to leave room for dessert. To highlight your heavenly dining experience here try the Ashta, which is homemade white pudding with honey, pistachio and fresh fruit.

Reservation information can be found here. Be sure to visit today for a whole new New York City experience. Dinner here on weekdays is going to be just as enjoyable as a weekend seating.

Happy Foodie journey at Balade.