Disney Publishing Worldwide Toasts Melissa de la Cruz Studio in New York City

Melissa de la Cruz, the #1 New York Times, #1 Publisher’s Weekly and 1 IndieBound bestselling author of many critically acclaimed and award-winning novels for readers of all ages, has just stepped into a new role!

Disney Publishing Worldwide, book industry professionals, media and well-wishers came together for the launch of Melissa de la Cruz (MEL) Studio at a reception held at Versa in New York City with special guests Melissa de la Cruz and Mariko Tamaki, author of one of the first Melissa de la Cruz Studio projects, Anne of Greenville.

Disney Publishing Worldwide partnered with New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz to launch a 360 media and publishing initiative called Melissa de la Cruz Studio. Under this collaboration, Melissa de la Cruz works with new and established writers to develop new original stories, with the intention of this IP being developed into TV/Film content for The Walt Disney Company. Several projects from Melissa de la Cruz Studio are currently in development for Disney.

Many of de la Cruz’s more than sixty books have also topped USA Today, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times bestseller lists and been published in over twenty countries. De la Cruz’s novel, The Isle of the Lost, the prequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants, spent more than fifty weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, fifteen at #1. Descendants, starring Kristen Chenoweth and Dove Cameron, was the #1 cable TV movie of 2015, and #5 of all time, and its soundtrack the #1 bestselling album on iTunes. The series’ subsequent books, Return to the Isle of the Lost, Rise of the Isle of the Lost and Escape From the Isle of the Lost, were also New York Times bestsellers for many weeks. The Disney Descendants books have sold over nine million copies.