Entertainment

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Live-Action Special

ABC is asking you to “be our guest”. In 1991 Disney released Beauty And The Beast, which became one of the greatest animated feature films of all time. To celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the film’s premiere, ABC will air a two-hour special on Thursday, December 15.

The television event will contain both clips from the animated film and live-action performances to honor the original movie, along with with all new costumes and sets.

Hamish Hamilton (Super Bowl Halftime Show and The Little Mermaid Live!).

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, and the 2021 movie musical, In The Heights) is also attached as executive producer.

The cast is yet to be announced.

Facts: Had a $25 million budget and earned $440 million at the worldwide box office.

It was the first Disny animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Beauty And The Beast won a Golden Globe for Best Picture In A Musical Or Comedy. Making it the first animation to ever win that award.

In 2017, the live-action adaptation of the animation was released, starring Emma Watson as Belle, and Dan Stevens as The Beast.

The film had a budget between $160 and $255 million, and grossed over $1 billion in the box office.

