Disposable Vape Doesn’t Taste Good? Here’s What You Should Do

Convenience is the biggest selling point of disposable vapes by a wide margin. Buying a disposable vape means that you can just remove the device from the package and enjoy it without configuring, filling or charging anything.

The fact that a disposable vape requires no setup, though, can also be a bit of a drawback at times. If there’s nothing about the device that you can change or reconfigure, there’s virtually no way to use it improperly. What are you supposed to do, then, if a disposable vape doesn’t taste good?

We’ll start by stating the obvious: A disposable vape should always taste good. If it doesn’t, then your vaping experience isn’t what it should be. Although a disposable vape seems like a completely closed system that you can’t really affect, there are actually things that you can do to fix the problem if you’re not enjoying the flavor of your device – and in this article, we’re going to walk you through those steps.

Here’s what you should do if your disposable vape doesn’t taste good.

Make Sure You’re Using an Authentic Device

One of the unfortunate facts about the vaping industry is that counterfeit products are surprisingly common. That’s especially true of the most popular disposable vapes; there are likely millions of fake Elf Bars on store shelves today. Many popular disposable vapes have authenticity codes on their packages. You can visit the manufacturer’s website and enter the code for some assurance that you have an authentic device.

Counterfeit vaping devices are manufactured with little regard to safety or the quality of the user experience. If you’ve managed to end up with a fake disposable vape, then, it should come as no surprise if the flavor quality isn’t particularly good. Because of the proliferation of fake products, it’s always best to buy your devices from a dedicated seller of vape products like Virginia Beach vape shop Vapor Chasers. A good vape shop will ensure the authenticity of its products by buying them only from the original manufacturers or authorized distributors.

Try a Different Flavor

Along with making sure that you’ll always receive an authentic product, there’s also another good reason to buy disposable vapes from a vape shop instead of a gas station or a convenience store: You’ll enjoy a much larger product selection. With dozens of major brands, several models per brand and many flavors per model, there are literally hundreds of different e-liquid flavors that you can buy in disposable form today. No convenience store could ever manage to find the room for a truly great assortment of disposable vapes, but a good vape shop can certainly come close. If you’re not happy with the flavor of the disposable vape that you’re currently using, it could just be that the flavor you’ve purchased isn’t right for you. Keep trying new flavors, because there’s definitely something out there for everyone.

Try a Lower Nicotine Strength

Another reason why you might not like the flavor of a disposable vape is because the nicotine strength is higher than what you require. Disposable vapes use high-strength nicotine salt e-liquid because they’re designed to replicate the nicotine delivery of full-strength cigarettes. That could be too much nicotine for you, however, if you smoke lower-yield cigarettes or aren’t a heavy smoker. If your disposable vape doesn’t taste good because you feel an overwhelming sensation of nicotine in your throat when inhaling the vapor, it’s very likely that you need to try a lower nicotine strength.

Use Gentle Air Pressure When Vaping

The flavor in an e-liquid is extremely concentrated because a large portion of what you inhale when vaping isn’t actually vape juice – it’s air. Air mixes with tiny droplets of e-liquid to create an aerosol, and that’s the cloud that you inhale and exhale when vaping. Air doesn’t taste like anything, though, and that’s why it’s necessary for e-liquid to have a strong flavor – because it’ll be very diluted when the vapor reaches your mouth.

If you get e-liquid in your mouth when using a disposable vape, it’s going to taste absolutely horrible due to the high concentration of flavors and nicotine. Naturally, this is a situation you want to avoid. A disposable vape usually has a fabric pad somewhere in the mouthpiece to help absorb stray condensation, but it’s still possible to suck e-liquid out of the device if you use too much air pressure when puffing on it. When you use a disposable vape, you should puff just hard enough to trigger the device’s airflow sensor.

Wait Several Seconds After Each Puff

In addition to puffing too firmly, the other mistake that you can make when using a disposable vape is using your device at too quick a pace. A disposable vape holds its e-liquid in a wick. The wick is a fabric pad that’s held in contact with the heating coil. When you vape, the heating coil vaporizes the e-liquid on the inside of the pad, leaving that portion of the pad dry. E-liquid then travels from the outer portion of the pad to the inner portion, making it wet again. If you puff on a disposable vape and quickly puff again before the inner part of the pad is wet, the vapor may taste harsh or burnt. To ensure that every puff tastes great, wait several seconds after each puff to let the e-liquid redistribute itself in the wick.