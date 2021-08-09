Divine Saget La Perrière Hosts Virtual Tasting

There is no better time than now to discover the exquisite beauty of Saget La Perrière.

Last week during a virtual tasting attendees learned about the unique offerings from the line. Saget La Perrière signature brands embrace the hallmark accessibility and freshness of the Loire, delivering a complete collection of the region’s grape varieties and wines.

Arnaud Saget led the session where guests sampled from the wine estates, which have been acquired gradually over the years and encapsulate the diversity and nuance found in the Loire wine regions terroirs. There is something so incredibly divine about the characteristics of these terroirs that is found in each sip. The glory of the land is proudly found in each bottle that both consumers and critics can rave about equally.

La Perriere Megalithe Sancerre (srp $67.99)

This heavenly bottle is worth high praise. The grand estate has a lot of pride and it is reflected in this phenomenal composition. The complex structure is delicately balanced with expressions of fruit followed by honey notes and vanilla. This is topped with a finish of tropical fruit and sunny citrus. Mineral purity gives this vintage a strong presentation. Aromatics are pure, with fresh exotic notes. This 2016 vintage demonstrates great evolution potential.

La Perriere Sancerre srp ($43.99)

Truly wonderful with rich and full structure. The wine is usually bottled in March and aged at least five months. In the time produced is a bottle with exotic fruit and citrus composure. The 2019 was marked by a particularly hot and dry summer, but the vines were able to withstand the scorching summer because the soils for several years now has been carefully ploughed, which enabled the vines to take root more deeply. Lovely maturity levels with high sugar contents and fairly decent acidity evolved.

La Perriere Blanc Pouilly de Fume (srp $34.99)

This Sauvignon Blanc ideally pairs with seafood, grilled prawns, as well as goat cheese or as an aperitif. Aged for 6 to 8 months, the pale gold hue is a perfect balance of acidity and alcohol on the palate.

La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir (srp $13.99)

Lovely purple shades reflect notes of cherry and with a hint of vanilla. Well-balanced, it brings a sweet burst of refreshing momentum to the sip.

La Petite Perriere Sauvignon Blanc (srp $13.99)

This is a simply sweet selection that will have you smiling. A perfect bottle to bring to a party or to sip at home over an easy meal. It is 100% Sauvignon Blanc and comes across as very fruity with lychee and peach.

La Petite Perriere Rose (srp $13.99)

This is the perfect summer wine. Hints of sour cherry, raspberry, and gooseberry are ideal for a warm seasonal day that ends with a sunset as beautiful as this bottle.

As spoken about during the session, the Saget La Perriere vineyards are certified HVE3 which encourages vineyards to focus on increasing biodiversity, decreasing the negative environmental impact of their phytosanitary strategy, managing their fertilizer inputs and improving water management. For more information please visit here.