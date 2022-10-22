MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

DKMS Gala Raises $5.3 Million at Annual Star-Studded Gala

Magic was in the air as the stars sparkled in the sky. The bright lights illuminated over Cipriani Wall Street as the annual DKMS gala took place in the storied grand hall of the venue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Guillermo Staudt, Elle Barrera, and DKMS Global Chairman and Honorary Chair Katharina Harf speak onstage during the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

On October 21, the non-profit organization celebrated its lifesaving mission with the black-tie gala which raised a record $5.3 Million.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Young People’s Chorus NYC performs onstage during the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DKMS)

The event showcased speeches from Jaime King and Mario Cantone along with moving performances from Aloe Blacc and Young People’s Chorus NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Char DeFrancesco and Marc Jacobs attend the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

“This year’s DKMS New York Gala showed how connected we are on a global scale. The funds we raised enable us to give blood cancer patients around the world a second chance at life. Our mission is not ending but just starting, since there are countless lives we can touch and we can save,” says Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Jaime King and Charly Sturm attend the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

Notable guests including Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, and Rhuigi Villaseñor were on hand to help support the fight against blood cancer and the powerful work done by the largest stem cell donor center worldwide. The gala also featured a number of powerful moments of gratitude as a 16-year-old patient from New York met her lifesaving donor, a man from Chile, on stage. An additional first-time donor/patient connection was made one day before the gala, where a mother of four from Utah met her German donor and spent their first day together at the DKMS New York gala and appeared on the red carpet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Sue Y. Nabi (L) and Vera Wang (C) attend the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

The event honored JAB Managing Partner & CEO Olivier Goudet for his 10-year partnership of advocacy and financial support. The crucial funds raised will aid the organization’s international work in life-saving stem cell transplants for patients. It will enable DKMS to expand its stem cell donor database—currently at 11 million—to include a more diverse donor pool and create more second chances at life for patients in need. Last year’s event raised over $4.5 Million.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: DKMS Global Chairman and Honorary Chair Katharina Harf and Aloe Blacc attend the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

“DKMS’ science driven approach deeply resonates with us at Coty, as we innovate for new, better, and different beauty. For over 30 years, Coty has proudly partnered with DKMS and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this important work.” said Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer Coty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Mario Cantone speaks onstage during the DKMS Gala 2022 on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DKMS)

Gala leadership included Elke Neujahr, Global Chief Executive Officer DKMS; Sue Y. Nabi, Event Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Coty; Olivier Goudet, Honoree and Chief Executive Office & Partner, JAB; Peter Harf, Viktoría von Wulffen, Honorary Chairs and Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS and Honorary Chair; Valérie Goudet; Bob Gamgort, Chairman & CEO, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; and Charlotte & Alejandro Santo Domingo, Quadrant Capital Advisors.

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

