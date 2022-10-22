DKMS Gala Raises $5.3 Million at Annual Star-Studded Gala

Magic was in the air as the stars sparkled in the sky. The bright lights illuminated over Cipriani Wall Street as the annual DKMS gala took place in the storied grand hall of the venue.

On October 21, the non-profit organization celebrated its lifesaving mission with the black-tie gala which raised a record $5.3 Million.

The event showcased speeches from Jaime King and Mario Cantone along with moving performances from Aloe Blacc and Young People’s Chorus NYC.

“This year’s DKMS New York Gala showed how connected we are on a global scale. The funds we raised enable us to give blood cancer patients around the world a second chance at life. Our mission is not ending but just starting, since there are countless lives we can touch and we can save,” says Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS.

Notable guests including Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, and Rhuigi Villaseñor were on hand to help support the fight against blood cancer and the powerful work done by the largest stem cell donor center worldwide. The gala also featured a number of powerful moments of gratitude as a 16-year-old patient from New York met her lifesaving donor, a man from Chile, on stage. An additional first-time donor/patient connection was made one day before the gala, where a mother of four from Utah met her German donor and spent their first day together at the DKMS New York gala and appeared on the red carpet.

The event honored JAB Managing Partner & CEO Olivier Goudet for his 10-year partnership of advocacy and financial support. The crucial funds raised will aid the organization’s international work in life-saving stem cell transplants for patients. It will enable DKMS to expand its stem cell donor database—currently at 11 million—to include a more diverse donor pool and create more second chances at life for patients in need. Last year’s event raised over $4.5 Million.

“DKMS’ science driven approach deeply resonates with us at Coty, as we innovate for new, better, and different beauty. For over 30 years, Coty has proudly partnered with DKMS and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this important work.” said Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer Coty.

Gala leadership included Elke Neujahr, Global Chief Executive Officer DKMS; Sue Y. Nabi, Event Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Coty; Olivier Goudet, Honoree and Chief Executive Office & Partner, JAB; Peter Harf, Viktoría von Wulffen, Honorary Chairs and Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS and Honorary Chair; Valérie Goudet; Bob Gamgort, Chairman & CEO, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; and Charlotte & Alejandro Santo Domingo, Quadrant Capital Advisors.