Do Miami In Style With Driven Miami

Marcus Montwil is the managing partner at Driven Miami, a premier boutique car and limousine service, catering to celebrities, executives and travelers.

Driven Miami offers luxurious, safe, stress free top of the line transportation. With comfortable sedans and SUV’s in mint condition. You are sure to arrive in style and depart with ease.

Imagine getting pickup from the airport, a cruise ship or hotel anywhere in Miami to Fort Lauderdale, with a driver who knows your personal needs and caters to your wishes. Driven Miami’s professional chauffeurs are fluent in English, Polish, Serbian, and Russian. They also know the 9-1-1 on the hottest local bars, restaurants, pool parties, and celebrity hotspots.

Booking is easy through the company’s website or mobile app. Rates vary depending upon the car selected, rental time, travel distance, and number of passengers. Driven Miami is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Some of their clients include and …and you!

Bulgari

Jaeger La Colture

Nike

Bee Gees

Joe Haden

Julian Lennon

Victoria Secrets

Eros Ramazotti

Members of Middle East Royal Families

Fortune 500 Executives

Looking for a tour of Southern Florida? Miami, the Beaches, Key Largo, Key West, Orlando and Tampa are all ready to be explored. Luxury tours are available at affordable prices, while you ride in style.

+1.305.898.4315

Info@DrivenMiami.com

DrivenMiami.com

@drivenmiami