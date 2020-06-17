MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Do Miami In Style With Driven Miami

Do Miami In Style With Driven Miami

Marcus Montwil is the managing partner at Driven Miami, a premier boutique car and limousine service, catering to celebrities, executives and travelers.

Marcus Montwil

Driven Miami offers luxurious, safe, stress free top of the line transportation. With comfortable sedans and SUV’s in mint condition. You are sure to arrive in style and depart with ease.

Imagine getting pickup from the airport, a cruise ship or hotel anywhere in Miami to Fort Lauderdale, with a driver who knows your personal needs and caters to your wishes. Driven Miami’s professional chauffeurs are fluent in English, Polish, Serbian, and Russian. They also know the 9-1-1 on the hottest local bars, restaurants, pool parties, and celebrity hotspots.

Booking is easy through the company’s website or mobile app. Rates vary depending upon the car selected, rental time, travel distance, and number of passengers. Driven Miami is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Some of their clients include and …and you!

  • Bulgari 
  • Jaeger La Colture 
  • Nike 
  • Bee Gees
  • Joe Haden
  • Julian Lennon
  • Victoria Secrets
  • Eros Ramazotti
  • Members of Middle East Royal Families 
  • Fortune 500 Executives 

Looking for a tour of Southern Florida? Miami, the Beaches, Key Largo, Key West, Orlando and Tampa are all ready to be explored. Luxury tours are available at affordable prices, while you ride in style.

+1.305.898.4315
Info@DrivenMiami.com
DrivenMiami.com

@drivenmiami

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

A Virtual Healing Weekend Retreat

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Robert R Blume

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2020
Read More

SummerStage Brings VOICES and Other Programs To The Public

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2020
Read More

Message From Gail Brewer

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 1, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Jon Hammond

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2020
Read More

My View: Until The Curtain Rises Again at The Kravis Center…..

Stephen SorokoffMay 20, 2020
Read More

MCC Presents Jane Alexander, Katrina Lenk, Denée Benton and Priscilla Lopez In The Sentinels Tonight!

Suzanna BowlingMay 20, 2020
Read More

Joyce Bulifant Talks About The Happiest Millionaire to My Four Hollywood Husbands at The Lambs

Magda KatzMay 10, 2020
Read More