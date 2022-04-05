Do You Know How Probiotics Can Help You Shed Some Extra Pounds?

Probiotics have various health benefits as they provide a healthy digestive system. They also improve our bodies’ immune functions. Recent studies show that these microorganisms can also aid in losing weight and belly fat.

Your gut bacteria may influence the regulation of body weight

Our gut naturally possesses hundreds of microorganisms that take care of our tummy health. Several nutrients like Vitamin B and Vitamin K are produced by them. They are also responsible for breaking down indigestible fiber. In the process, they turn those dietary fibers into butyrates, a short chain of fatty acids.

Our gut has two types of good bacteria – Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes. Our body weight depends largely on the balance of these two families of gut bacteria. Studies show that people with normal body weight possess different gut bacteria than those with excess body weight. It was seen that obese or overweight people had more Firmicutes and lower levels of Bacteroidetes compared to people having an average body weight. It was also observed that an overweight person possesses less diverse bacteria than a leaner person. It can also lead to weight gain in the person with lesser diverse gut bacteria quite easily. So, we can surely say that the microorganisms in our gut play a significant role in the regulation of our body weight.

How they can help you in losing weight

Recent studies have enough evidence to prove that if you use the best probiotics for weight loss, they can guide you to curb your body weight to a great extent. Certain strains of the Lactobacillus like

Lactobacillus amylovorus

Lactobacillus sakei

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Help in weight management and reducing your waist circumference.

Among other strains of the Lactobacillus family, Lactobacillus gasseri has significantly shown promising effects on reducing body weight. It exhibits anti-obesity traits. After you have consumed it for about three months, you can see a reduction in your waistline, BMI rate, hip circumference, and overall body mass. But, if you stop taking it, you may gain weight again within a month.

Some may prevent weight gain

It’s not always that a probiotic will only aid in weight loss. You can fight obesity by preventing weight gain, and a probiotic can help you achieve that. A strain of probiotics, known as VSL#3, helped many reduce weight and fat gain when they took it for four weeks consecutively with a high-calorie diet.

Not all strains are responsible for weight loss

Till now, we have seen how the various strains of probiotics have shown influence on weight and fat reduction. But we cannot vouch so for every strain. Studies show that certain types of probiotics can increase your weight, like

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus ingluviei

Lactobacillus fermentum

Another thing you must keep in mind is that results will vary from individual to individual.

Probiotics provide you with many health benefits. However, when it comes to managing your body weight by using probiotics, you must see to it that you are using the right strain. If you want to witness a good outcome, you need to take care of your diet as well.